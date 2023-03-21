Save 39% on Govee’s 14-piece Glide RGBIC LED Wall Light Kit at new second-best price of $110

The official Govee Amazon storefront is currently offering its 14-piece Glide RGBIC LED Wall Light Kit for $109.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $180, this 39% discount, or solid $70 price drop marks a new second-best price we’ve tracked for this bundle while coming within $2 of the all-time low. After you connect this lighting system to WI-Fi, you will be able to control them hands-free with Alexa and Assistant with the Govee Home app providing total control including access to over 40 preset scenes and the DIY mode. These pieces simply click together and the 14 segments included in this set can be connected in any way. You will mount these light bars to your wall using velcro and adhesives so you can see the RGBIC technology in its full glory. Make sure to dive into our hands-on review to learn more about these lights. Head below for more.

If you’re on a tighter budget, you could instead go with 32.8-feet of Govee’s Smart LED Light Strips for $18 after clipping the on-page coupon. Here you’ll get two 16.4-foot rolls of lighting to customize your office. Being able to connect to Wi-Fi means you’ll be able to control these lights with Alexa, Assistant, and the Govee Home app with said app giving complete control over the lights. Alexa and Assistant will also be able to control the lighting, color, and scene selection. The built-in microphone will allow this light strip to react and dance with music to liven up any party.

Be sure to stop by our smart home hub for the latest deals on lighting, cameras, locks, and more. Want to make your existing lamps and lights smart? We’re currently tracking the 4-pack of TP-Link Kasa HomeKit-enabled Mini Smart Plugs marked down to $39, the second-best price of the year. Equipped with HomeKit support, the notable features only start there. Alongside access to Siri, there’s also Alexa and Assistant voice control to go with support for the companion app. Not to mention, each smart plug sports energy monitoring support for tracking electricity usage and power vampires. No hub is required, either, meaning you can get up and running right out of the box with designs that pair right to your Wi-Fi.

Govee Glide RGBIC Wall Light Kit features:

Smart App and Voice Control: Govee led christmas light adjust RGBIC WiFi Gaming Lights hands-free via Alexa and Google Assistant. Bluetooth and WiFi control colors, brightness, and christmas decor scence effects on the Govee Home App. Please connect ALL the bars before plugging in the power.

64+ Scene Modes: Find the right lighting for christmas party and easily decorate your room, including a quiet evening at home or party. With 64+ dynamic scene modes to completely change your christmas vibe with a single tap on the Govee Home App for your Glide LED wall decor lights.

Adjustable Multi-Color Christmas Light: With patented RGBIC tech, Govee christmas LED Strip Light make glide display 24 colors at one time with DIY Mode, 16 million colors for endless customization options and flowing multi-color effects, enhance your indoor christmas decor.

