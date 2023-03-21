Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: iWriter Pro, Swift Miles, Orderly, and more

Tuesday is here and so are your daily Mac and iOS app deals. Joining this morning’s software price drop collection, we are also tracking discounts on the 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pros as well as the newer M2 model at up to $200 off, alongside everything else in our curated hub. As for the apps, highlight deals include titles like iWriter Pro, Swift Miles, Orderly, myDream Universe, Eastern Market Murder, ABBYY Business Card Reader Pro, and more. Head below for a closer look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best Mac and iOS app deals

iOS Universal: Swift Miles – Mileage Tracker: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Orderly – Simple to-do lists: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: myDream Universe – Build Solar: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Neo Monsters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Eastern Market Murder: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: iWriter: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: iWriter Pro: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Cultist Simulator: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Forks Plant-Based Recipes: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Patterning 2 : Drum Machine: $13 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: ABBYY Business Card Reader Pro: $29 (Reg. $60)

iOS Universal: FineReader Pro: PDF Scanner: $29 (Reg. $60)

Mac: SimpleMind Pro: $26 (Reg. $32)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Iron Marines: RTS offline game: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Encarda: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Secure Notepad Pro: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Superb IQ Test – Brain Quiz: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Lock Notes Pro: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Severed: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Undead Horde: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Arrog: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Little Misfortune: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: DYSMANTLE: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Hardboiled: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tallowmere: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: SkySafari: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Tacoma: $6 (Reg. $20)

More on iWriter Pro:

iWriter Pro is elegant and minimalist text editor with built-in Markdown support. Distraction-free and subscription-free. Clean and minimal interface. iCloud sync across iPad, iPhone, and Mac¹ devices. Text editing with live Markdown syntax highlighting. Typewriter mode² with focusing on line, sentence, or paragraph. Powerful Document Browser³ with tags support. Integrated counters for words, symbols, sentences, and paragraphs.

