Today’s best game deals: Pokémon Shining Pearl $39.50, Mario 3D World Bowser’s Fury $40, more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases every day of the week. Walmart is now offering Pokémon Shining Pearl on Nintendo Switch for $39.59 shipped. Regularly $60 and currently selling for $47 directly from Amazon, this is the lowest price we can find outside of third-party Amazon sellers we don’t have any experience with. While this might not be the latest main line titles in the series (those are starting from $52.98 on Amazon right now), it is a solid remake that brings players back to the Sinnoh region from the original titles alongside Professor Rowan. It also introduced the new Pokétch gadget you can read all about in our launch coverage right here. Just be sure to check out some of the latest from the world of pocket monsters including our review of Scarlet and Violet, Pokémon’s new TCG Crown Zenith Elite Trainer Box, and the upcoming Scarlet and Violet TCG set launching later this month. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
***Mario Day Switch console bundle with FREE game from $299
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $40 (Reg. $60)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Resident Evil 4 digital on Switch $8 (Reg. $30)
- Final Fantasy VII (original) $8 (Reg. $16)
- Joe and Mac: Caveman Ninja – T-Rex Edition $30 (Reg. $40)
- Metroid Prime Remastered back in-stock $40
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $51 (Reg. $60)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time $20 (Reg. $40)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $55 (Reg. $60)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $38 (Reg. $60)
- WarioWare: Get It Together! $39.50 (Reg. $50)
- Splatoon 3 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove 3DS $4.50 (Reg. $30)
- Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania Bundle $23 (Reg. $31.50)
PlayStation and Xbox:
***PlayStation 5 consoles now in-stock from $499
***Review: Sony’s new DualSense Edge for PS5
- Gotham Knights Standard Edition $40 (Reg. $60+)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin $20 (Reg. $40)
- EA, Capcom, and Square Enix Xbox publisher sales up to 75% off
- Sony PSN PlayStation weekend sale from $10
- Cuphead PSN $14 (Reg. $20)
- Hades physical edition $16 (Reg. $20+)
- Disney Afternoon Collection Xbox $4 (Reg. $20)
- Xbox Capcom digital sale event from $4
- Lies of P pre-orders from $60
- Forspoken $50 (Reg. $70)
- Sony PlayStation Games Under $20 via PSN
- Raccoon City Edition $15 (Reg. $60)
- Incl. RE2 and RE3 remakes
- OCTOPATH TRAVELER Xbox $30 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Xbox $5 (Reg. $50)
- SEGA Genesis Classics Xbox $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands from $20 (Reg. $40)
- Capcom Fighting Collection $20 (Reg. $40)
- Retro and Remasters PlayStation digital sale from $2
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
- PlayStation Mega March PSN sale up to 70% off
- The Callisto Protocol Day One Edition from $40 (Reg. $60)
- Redfall pre-orders now live from $70
Sony confirms PS VR 2 game list, reveals 13 new titles, and more
NYXI’s new GameCube-inspired Switch split gamepad rocks interchangeable joysticks
Xbox Developer_Direct event: Elder Scrolls, Redfall, more
Overwatch Season 2 officially announced with Mythology-themed skins
Overwatch League 2022 Grand Finals liveblog: Fuel, Shock, and Outlaws square off
8Bitdo’s new transparent dual Xbox controller charger with glow lighting goes up for pre-order
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!