Today’s best game deals: Pokémon Shining Pearl $39.50, Mario 3D World Bowser’s Fury $40, more

Reg. $60 $39.50

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases every day of the week. Walmart is now offering Pokémon Shining Pearl on Nintendo Switch for $39.59 shipped. Regularly $60 and currently selling for $47 directly from Amazon, this is the lowest price we can find outside of third-party Amazon sellers we don’t have any experience with. While this might not be the latest main line titles in the series (those are starting from $52.98 on Amazon right now), it is a solid remake that brings players back to the Sinnoh region from the original titles alongside Professor Rowan. It also introduced the new Pokétch gadget you can read all about in our launch coverage right here. Just be sure to check out some of the latest from the world of pocket monsters including our review of Scarlet and Violet, Pokémon’s new TCG Crown Zenith Elite Trainer Box, and the upcoming Scarlet and Violet TCG set launching later this month. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals. 

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

***Mario Day Switch console bundle with FREE game from $299

PlayStation and Xbox:

***PlayStation 5 consoles now in-stock from $499

***Review: Sony’s new DualSense Edge for PS5

Sony confirms PS VR 2 game list, reveals 13 new titles, and more

NYXI’s new GameCube-inspired Switch split gamepad rocks interchangeable joysticks

Xbox Developer_Direct event: Elder Scrolls, Redfall, more

Overwatch Season 2 officially announced with Mythology-themed skins

Overwatch League 2022 Grand Finals liveblog: Fuel, Shock, and Outlaws square off

8Bitdo’s new transparent dual Xbox controller charger with glow lighting goes up for pre-order

