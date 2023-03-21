Skullcandy Dime true Wireless earbuds are even more affordable at $19 low (Reg. $26)

Back when we first reviewed the Skullcandy Dime earbuds at launch, we remarked at how compelling the listening experience was for just $25. In those past two years, so much has changed with the earbuds lineup, but one thing that remains the same is just how good of a value these buds are. Amazon is making them even more affordable today, too, dropping the Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds to $19 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is down from the original $25 MSRP and the elevated $26 going rate we’ve been tracking for the past year, delivering 27% in savings. This is $1 under our previous mention and a new all-time low, too.

Skullcandy Dime earbuds may arrive at an impressively affordable price point further accentuated by today’s deal, there’s plenty of value here. Alongside 12-hour battery life, these pack IPX4 water resistant for tagging along on workouts. Plus, there’s a compact charging case that won’t take up too much space in your bag. We took a hands-on look in a Tested with 9to5Toys review and found them to be quite capable offerings for dedicated workout buds or just an affordable way to get in the true wireless game. Head below for more.

At just $20, there isn’t a single pair of true wireless earbuds we’d recommend for less. After testing them out ourselves, these are probably the most affordable buds you’ll find on the market that actually deliver solid sound quality and some other notable features. Especially considering most of the offerings at this price point are still wired variants with a 3.5mm jack, let alone Bluetooth connectivity or a true wireless design.

If Bluetooth 5.2 support is a must, the second-generation of Skullcandy’s affordable earbuds are worth a look. The Dime 2 arrive with much of the same true wireless design and affordable form-factor, just for $23 at Amazon right now. The feature sets are identical otherwise, with the same rugged case, IPX4 water-resistance, and 12-hour battery life. Whether that more modern connection standard is worth the extra couple of bucks is really up to you, but regardless these are some of the more affordable options out there.

Skullcandy Dime features:

Our smallest, lightest earbud ever packs a heavyweight punch. Skullcandy supreme sound delivers the kind of full, rich listening experience usually found in much more expensive earbuds. Dual microphones allow you to use either earbud solo — even when you’re taking a call. Dime is sweat- and water-resistant, so it will stand up to workouts and outdoor adventures, and you can listen without worry since it’s backed by our Fearless Use Promise.

