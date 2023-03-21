Save 25% on TP-Link’s Kasa 2K wired Outdoor Security Camera at second-best price of $45

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Kasa 2K Wired Outdoor Security Camera for $44.99 shipped. Normally going for $60, this 25% discount, or solid $15 price drop marks a return to the second-best price we’ve tracked while coming within $5 of the all-time low. After connecting this security camera to your home Wi-Fi network, you will have access to Alexa and Assistant integration with the recordings the camera has made being stored either locally on an SD card or on the cloud with a Kasa subscription. In the Kasa app, you can set up custom activity zones that will be used to detect motion and trigger actions. This camera also uses a starlight sensor to have crisp detail even in low-light conditions. Communicate with people on the other side from anywhere using the integrated 2-way audio, then scare them off with the built-in siren. Check out our launch coverage for more details and keep reading for more.

Looking for an indoor camera instead? Check out the Kasa Smart 2K Indoor Security Camera for $30 after clipping the on-page coupon. You will find that this camera has many similar features to the outdoor camera mentioned before. Recordings can be stored locally or on the cloud, and you can use Alexa and Assistant to monitor the feeds. Kasa positions this camera as being perfect as a baby monitor. The camera can even notify you when it hears crying. With both of these cameras, the Kasa Care subscription service will give you the ability to store 30 days’ worth of clips in the cloud and gain more advanced detection functions with the cameras.

Be sure to stop by our smart home hub for the latest deals on cameras, lights, and even more. Would you rather just upgrade your front door to have a smart lock instead? We’re currently tracking the Level Lock Smart Lock Touch HomeKit Deadbolt marked down to $201, the lowest price we’ve seen. With a streamlined design that hardly looks like it is packing as much smart home prowess as you’ll find, Level Touch arrives with a sleek satin nickel finish. Alongside the traditional key hole, there’s also a wide range of ways to unlock including HomeKit and Siri, the companion app via Bluetooth, NFC-based keycards, and living up to its name, a touch capacitive exterior.

TP-Link Kasa 2k Outdoor Wired Security Camera features:

Deploy your outdoor security camera with a true to its name weatherproof IP65. Pristine 4MP 2K video will capture every detail of what goes on outside your home, see every object someone is holding, recognize every face that passes by, no important details will be missed.

Receive notifications that matter instantly thanks to the AI-powered algorithms. If there is motion or a person detected in the security camera’s field of view, you’ll but notified as soon as it happens. No more wondering when or if the package was delivered.

Fully compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, the outdoor security camera can also play video on your favorite supported display with Amazon Echo Show or Google Chrome Cast. Easily get your home security footage up on a larger TV display.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!