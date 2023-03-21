Level Lock Smart Lock Touch brings HomeKit to the front door at $201 all-time low (Save $128)

Amazon is now offering the Level Lock Smart Lock Touch HomeKit Deadbolt for $200.81 shipped. Clocking in at $32 under our previous mention, you’d more regularly pay $329. Today’s offer delivers the lowest price we have ever seen, with $128 in saving attached. With a streamlined design that hardly looks like it is packing as much smart home prowess as you’ll find, Level Touch arrives with a sleek satin nickel finish. Alongside the traditional key hole, there’s also a wide range of ways to unlock including HomeKit and Siri, the companion app via Bluetooth, NFC-based keycards, and living up to its name, a touch capacitive exterior. In our hands-on review, we found that Level Touch was the “most versatile smart lock” on the market, despite looking like an ordinary deadbolt. Head below for more.

A more affordable way to get in on a new HomeKit upgrade for the front door, the Level Bolt arrives at $165 on Amazon right now. This solution packs an even more novel design that is entirely invisible on your door. It installs in about as slim of a profile as imaginable, all while letting you lock and unlock the door with HomeKit, Siri, Ring, and your smartphone. It lacks all of the ways to unlock that the Touch edition does, but will get you some added security and connivence for less.

As far as the rest of the discounts for your Siri setup are concerned, our smart home guide is now filling up with savings as the new week progresses. One of the more notable offers right now has marked down a 4-pack of TP-Link Kasa HomeKit smart plugs to just $39. Perfect for giving Siri four new lamps, lights, or appliances to control, these each connect right to your Wi-Fi network for out of the box HomeKit integration.

Level Lock Smart Lock Touch features:

The first and only refined smart lock that makes technology invisible, Level Lock – Touch Edition is the smallest and most advanced smart lock ever. Made to effortlessly blend in with your beautiful home without unsightly boxes on your door.

