Alienware’s m15 R7 laptop packs a Ryzen 9 CPU, 32GB DDR5, and RTX 3070 Ti GPU at $1,962

Amazon is offering the Alienware m15 R7 Ryzen 9/32GB/1TB/RTX 3070 Ti Gaming Laptop for $1,961.97 shipped. Typically going for $2,180 lately, today’s deal comes in at less than $1 above the 2023 low that we’ve tracked. On top of that, the deal is also the third-best all-time, coming within $53 of the lowest we’ve seen ever. If you’re looking for a premium laptop to handle any task at home or on-the-go, then the Alienware m15 R7 is a great choice. The 8-core 16-thread Ryzen 9 6900HX processor and RTX 3070 Ti graphics card provide more than enough power for gaming, content creation, or even programming regardless of where you’re at. There’s 32GB of DDR5 memory as well as a 1TB NVMe SSD in tow too, which delivers plenty of RAM and storage to handle your tasks. On top of that, this laptop has a 1440p 240Hz display which gives you a high refresh rate and 2K resolution, making it ideal for gaming. Plus, there’s Thunderbolt 4, 2.5GbE networking, and plenty of USB-A and C ports for ample I/O. Keep reading for more.

With your savings, we recommend picking up the Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED wireless gaming mouse. With the ability to connect either via an included LIGHTSPEED 2.4GHz wireless USB dongle or Bluetooth, this mouse is perfect for gaming at home or on-the-go. At just $35, it’s budget-friendly too. Plus, the programmable buttons make for a great productivity mouse when you’re not gaming.

When you get home, plug your new laptop into MSI’s OPTIX 32-inch 1440p 165Hz gaming monitor while it’s on sale for a low of $300. At 21% off, this monitor brings a lot to your desk, including the same resolution as today’s lead deal at 165Hz, making it ideal for gaming. But, don’t forget to also pick up the Elgato Stream Deck Mini while it’s on sale for $50. This marks one of the best prices yet, and brings a macro keypad with customizable LCD displays for each button to your desk.

Alienware m15 R7 Laptop features:

Alienware m15 R7 AMD 15.6 Inch Gaming Laptop is engineered with QHD (2560×1440) 240Hz 2ms Display, AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX, 32GB DDR5, 1TB SSD, RTX 3070Ti, Windows 11, with 1-Year Premium + 6 – Months Migrate Services. 2nd generation RT cores for optimal ray tracing performance enable you to enjoy textures, intricate lighting, and the most realistic gaming settings possible. With Dolby Vision, enjoy smooth, sharp, and spectacular graphics in the way game developers intended. Increased contrast and vibrant colors go beyond typical high dynamic range (HDR).

