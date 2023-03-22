Elgato’s Stream Deck Mini productivity control surface just hit one of its best prices ever at $50

While it might not be the latest and greatest model, Amazon is now offering a deep price drop on the Elgato Stream Deck Mini. Regularly $80, you can now score one for $49.99 shipped. We have seen number of price drops over the last year or so on the Elgato Stream Deck Mini, but today’s is certainly among the best and match for he lowest we have tracked on Amazon. Any 9to5Toys reader will know we are big fans of the Elgato controllers, whether you’re a game streamer, Mac power user, or otherwise – we are still using them to this day, as you can see in our recent Behind the Screens features. Designed to allow streamers and other content creators to customize their setups with six programmable macro keys to meet various specific needs. From launching multiple actions per key to integration with all the major streaming platforms, each of the six buttons can also be personalized with custom icons and animated gifs using simple drag and drop actions. Head below for more details.

As of right now, today’s lead deal is delivering the lowest possible price on a Stream Deck from Elgato. There are some other brands out there that deliver a somewhat similar control surface solution, but nothing quite this good for a price like this, in my opinion.

Prefer a newer model? Be sure to check out our hands-on review of the Stream Deck MK.2 as well as our launch coverage for the Stream Deck Plus with a sort of Touch Bar-style display spanning the middle of the control surface.

You’ll also want to scope out Elgato’s new Wave DX XLR mic to complete your setup as well as this deal on its 1080p60 FaceCam while its within cents of the all-time low price at Amazon.

Elgato Stream Deck Mini features:

Tactile Live Production: easily control your favorite tools and platforms.

6 Customizable LCD Keys: instantly trigger actions with a tap.

Multi Actions: tap once to launch multiple actions simultaneously or sequentially with time intervals.

Smart Profiles: create unique key configurations for different apps, and switch between them on the fly.

Powerful Integrations: Elgato 4KCU, OBS, Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, Discord, Spotify, Philips Hue, vMix, VoiceMod, and more.

