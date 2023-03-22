Save 21% on MSI’s OPTIX 32-inch 1440p 165Hz Gaming Monitor at new low of $300

Amazon is now offering the MSI OPTIX 32-inch 1440p 165Hz Gaming Monitor for $299.99 shipped. Normally going for $380, this 21% discount or solid $80 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this model. It has previously gone for $400 in recent months, but it more regularly hovers around the $380 price point. MSI has designed this gaming monitor to be perfect for eSports tournaments. With its support for NVIDIA G-SYNC and 1ms response time, you won’t experience any tearing or choppiness. VESA DisplayHDR400 will create a great content viewing experience while gaming and watching content as well. This HDR content will be enhanced by the IPS panel used within this monitor. Head below for more.

While you can use the included stand here, you may want to have more adjustment ability and save on desk space. In that case, you could grab the MOUNTUP Single Monitor Mount for $38 after clipping the on-page coupon. The VESA mounting system used here supports both the 75x75mm and 100x100mm patterns for even more flexibility. There is even a gas spring that supports the majority of the monitor weight so adjustments can be made with ease which ranges from height, tilt, pivot, and swivel. Desk mounting is handled by either the included c-clamp or grommet clamp with the latter creating a more seamless look with cable management routes built into the arm.

Be sure to swing by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking to upgrade your keyboard too? We’re currently tracking the CORSAIR K70 RGB PRO Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard marked down to $130, the second-best price we’ve tracked. Coming equipped with CHERRY’s MX Red linear key switches, the K70 PRO RGB will provide “linear travel with a silky smooth keypress that’s ideal for performance gamers.” These keys also feature RGB backlighting powered by the new CORSAIR AXON technology. While this new technology provides “up to 20 layers of hardware RGB lighting processing,” it also allows the keyboard to poll with your computer at 8,000Hz and can scan the keys at 4,000Hz.

MSI OPTIX 32-inch 1440p 165Hz Gaming Monitor features:

The Optix series eSports gaming monitor feature a WQHD panel that supports resolution up to 2560×1440. This 16:9 panel allows gamers to examine bigger game scenes compared to other traditional FHD panels, and put them ahead of other competitors.

Optix series gaming monitor is equipped with an IPS panel that produces no image distortion and minimum color shifts when viewed from different angles. Additionally, the IPS panel will offer clear images and instantly optimize screen color and brightness to ensure that you enjoy every scene at its best.

MSI’s esports gaming monitor has a high-speed refresh rate of 165Hz, eliminating screen delay time and presenting an extremely smooth screen presentation. With a 1ms response time, users can respond accordingly in games such as first-person shooters and racing games and quickly win with one click.

