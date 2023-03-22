Amazon’s Gold Box knocks up to $400 off 4K Anker Android projectors, more from $520

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Anker’s official Amazon storefront is looking to get your projector ready and upgraded ahead of spring and summer outdoor movie nights. Some of its higher-end projectors are now seeing hundreds of dollars in savings with both 1080p and 4K options that can run for hours to support your outdoor movie marathons, Netflix binging, Hulu memberships and well, just about anything else as they run on the Android TV eco system. The deals start from $520 shipped – these aren’t the brand’s smaller personal portable models that run for a few hours wirelessly and start from around $200 – and you’ll find more details on the deals down below.

There are three models being highlighted in today’s Gold Box sale, the standard Cosmos with 1080p or 4K resolutions and the higher-end laser 4K model. All of which are now at the best prices we can find and undercutting the deals we have tracked across 2023 previously:

Prefer to stay indoors and tuck up beside a new 4K TV instead? Check out the ongoing $180 price drop we tracking on Amazon’s 55-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV as well as this offer on its latest 65-inch Omni 4K Smart Fire TV at $200 off.

Anker Nebula Cosmos Full HD 1080p Projector features:

Every Detail Matters: Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG) upscales non-HDR content in real time so that everything you watch looks as crisp and clear as possible. And there’s no need to fiddle with settings menus—Cosmos will upscale automatically because the projector is 4K supported.

Superior Sound: There’s more to movies than the visuals alone. Cosmos packs in a trio of speakers powered by Dolby Digital Plus for 360° of true cinematic sound. From explosive action to hard-hitting dialogue, hear every moment loud and clear.

Packed with Content: Android TV 9.0 is your gateway to a universe of awesome entertainment. Choose from more than 7,000 apps, including Prime Video, YouTube, Hulu, and more. For peak performance, please update to the latest firmware.

