Save $180 on Amazon’s 55-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV while it’s down at $340 shipped

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHDTVHome Theater
$180 off $340
Amazon 55-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

Joining an ongoing $200 price drop on the latest model Omni series 65-inch 4K TV, Amazon is now offering its 55-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for $339.99 shipped. The regular $520 model is now $180 off the going rate for the lowest we can find. While we did see a brief $300 offer over the holidays last year, today’s deal is the lowest since December and a new 2023 low. If you’re looking for a casual 55-incher, something for the guest room, or even the lake house this spring and summer, Amazon’s models can be a solid option. You’re not going to get all of the bells and whistles, but they will provide a solid 4K panel with direct access to all of your streaming service subscriptions, three HDMI inputs, and Alexa voice command action. More details below. 

If you’re looking for something even more basic and you can make do with a 50-inch variant, the price drop we are still tracking on Best Buy’s AirPlay 2 4K UHD Smart Fire TV is certainly worth look. Now as much as $170 off the going rate, you can land this one for $260 shipped and save another $80 off the model featured above from Amazon. 

For more ways to upgrade your entertainment center and movie watching capabilities, head over to our home theater hub. Hundreds of dollars in savings on portable projectors for outdoor movie nights this spring and summer await alongside deals on LG’s unique easel-style Posé 4K smart TVs and much more. Take a closer look for yourself right here as well as this deal on the latest Siri Remote at the best price of the year. 

Amazon 4-Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV features:

  • Brilliant 4K entertainment – Bring movies and shows to life with support for vivid 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus.
  • Scenes that leap off the screen – 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, and HLG deliver a clearer and more vibrant picture with brighter colors compared to 1080p Full HD.
  • Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote – Press and ask to find favorite apps, movies, and shows, plus check the weather, sports scores, and more.
  • Watch what you want – Stream over 1 million movies and TV episodes. Watch favorites with subscriptions to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more.
  • All your entertainment in one place – Watch live and free TV, play video games, and stream music.
  • Smart and always getting smarter – Fire TV adds new Alexa skills, features, smart home capabilities, and voice functionality all the time.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

HDTV

Here's you'll find all of the best HDTV deals, both 1080p and 4K. Since 2015, many of the top releases from Samsung, VIZIO, LG and…
Home Theater

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Take to the skies in a Holy Stone FPV/kids drone at 202...
PNY’s 7,500MB/s XLR8 2TB M.2 Gen4 SSD hits above ...
Today’s Android game and app deals: Quest of Wiza...
Apple’s latest iTunes movie sale is packed with $...
Build the ultimate visual workspace with xTiles, lifeti...
ANYCUBIC’s new Kobra Neo FDM 3D Printer returns t...
Apple Studio Display hits second-best price at $1,350 (...
Save $1,500 on RYOBI’s 48V 30-inch electric riding mo...
Load more...
Show More Comments