Save $180 on Amazon’s 55-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV while it’s down at $340 shipped

Joining an ongoing $200 price drop on the latest model Omni series 65-inch 4K TV, Amazon is now offering its 55-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for $339.99 shipped. The regular $520 model is now $180 off the going rate for the lowest we can find. While we did see a brief $300 offer over the holidays last year, today’s deal is the lowest since December and a new 2023 low. If you’re looking for a casual 55-incher, something for the guest room, or even the lake house this spring and summer, Amazon’s models can be a solid option. You’re not going to get all of the bells and whistles, but they will provide a solid 4K panel with direct access to all of your streaming service subscriptions, three HDMI inputs, and Alexa voice command action. More details below.

If you’re looking for something even more basic and you can make do with a 50-inch variant, the price drop we are still tracking on Best Buy’s AirPlay 2 4K UHD Smart Fire TV is certainly worth look. Now as much as $170 off the going rate, you can land this one for $260 shipped and save another $80 off the model featured above from Amazon.

For more ways to upgrade your entertainment center and movie watching capabilities, head over to our home theater hub. Hundreds of dollars in savings on portable projectors for outdoor movie nights this spring and summer await alongside deals on LG’s unique easel-style Posé 4K smart TVs and much more. Take a closer look for yourself right here as well as this deal on the latest Siri Remote at the best price of the year.

Amazon 4-Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV features:

Brilliant 4K entertainment – Bring movies and shows to life with support for vivid 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus.

Scenes that leap off the screen – 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, and HLG deliver a clearer and more vibrant picture with brighter colors compared to 1080p Full HD.

Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote – Press and ask to find favorite apps, movies, and shows, plus check the weather, sports scores, and more.

Watch what you want – Stream over 1 million movies and TV episodes. Watch favorites with subscriptions to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more.

All your entertainment in one place – Watch live and free TV, play video games, and stream music.

Smart and always getting smarter – Fire TV adds new Alexa skills, features, smart home capabilities, and voice functionality all the time.

