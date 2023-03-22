Bella’s regularly $80 Dual Brew Coffee Maker with 40-ounce reservoir now just $39 at Amazon

Amazon is now offering the 40-oz. Bella Dual Brew Coffee Maker for just $39 shipped. Regularly $80, this model has more or less bounced between $57 or so and as much as $78 over the last several months at Amazon where it is now at the best price we can find. It also one the lowest prices we can find on any coffee maker of its class and is currently coming within a couple bucks of the best ever. If you’re looking for a simple machine that can handle both ground beans and K-Cups, this is a particular notable option that can do so right out of the box. We don’t often see machines that can do all of that at this price with a 40-ounce reservoir (you don’t have to fill it for every cup) and three cup size options from 6 to 15 ounces. More details below.

As we mentioned above, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a truly comparable machine for less than our $39 lead deal today. However, if an even more casual option will do the trick for your needs, this BLACK+DECKER Single Serve machine sells for $25 Prime shipped on Amazon.

But if you’re looking for a far more capable and high-end machine for your morning and after dinner brew, we have deals on those as well. Firstly check out this Instant model that can brew ground beans, K-Cups, Nespresso pods, and more, then dive into our recent espresso machine roundup for offers on models from Breville, Philips, and De’Longhi.

Swing by our home goods hub for the rest of this week’s cooking and kitchen deals.

Bella Dual Brew Coffee Maker features:

Enjoy the perfect, full bodied and flavorful cup of coffee with the BELLA Single Serve Coffee Maker with Water Tank using your favorite ground coffee or K-cup capsule. Enjoy maximum brewing flexibility with 3 different serving sizes: 6oz, 10oz or 15oz. The large 40oz removable water reservoir conveniently allows you to brew several cups without refilling the unit every time. BELLA Single Serve Coffee Maker, Dual Brew K-Cup Pod or Ground Coffee Brewer, Adjustable Drip Tray for Personal Travel Mugs, Large Removable Water Tank, Black.

