Bring a proper espresso machine home at up to $220 off: Philips, Breville, more from $375

We have spotted a series of notable deals on home espresso machines with hundreds of dollars in savings. Firs tup, Amazon is now offering Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine with LatteGo for $699 shipped. Regularly $799, you’re looking at a straight $100 price drop, and a match for the lowest price we have tracked in well over a year. While you can score the standard issue model for less, this one delivers a particularly easy to clean design with the LatteGo milk system – a steam container that essentially froths the milk for you as opposed to the manual steam wand action of other models. Joining the 12-step grinder adjustment and plenty of dishwasher-safe parts, it features six one-touch brew settings with dedicated cappuccino and latte buttons alongside on-demand hot water. The included measuring scoop, water hardness test strip, AquaClean filter, and LatteGo storage lid are nice touches as well. Head below for more of this week’s best espresso machine deals from $375.

More espresso machine deals:

Head over to our home goods hub for more deals where these came from. Just this morning we spotted a slew of big-time price drops on hybrid Ninja blending systems, including some of its latest, alongside smart Vitamix models and more with up to $230 in savings. Check those deals out in detail right here.

Philips 3200 Series Fully Auto Espresso Machine features:

Intuitive touch display

12-step grinder adjustment

20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

Keep your beans fresh for longer thanks to the aroma seal

Up to 5,000 cups without descaling thanks to AquaClean

Dishwasher safe parts for your convenience

Easy cleaning thanks to fully removable brewing group

Makes Espresso, hot water, cappuccino, coffee, latte macchiato and americano.Includes: Measuring scoop, water hardness test strip, AquaClean filter, LatteGo storage lid, grease tube

