Bring a proper espresso machine home at up to $220 off: Philips, Breville, more from $375

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome GoodsPhilipsBreville
$220 off From $375

We have spotted a series of notable deals on home espresso machines with hundreds of dollars in savings. Firs tup, Amazon is now offering Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine with LatteGo for $699 shipped. Regularly $799, you’re looking at a straight $100 price drop, and a match for the lowest price we have tracked in well over a year. While you can score the standard issue model for less, this one delivers a particularly easy to clean design with the LatteGo milk system – a steam container that essentially froths the milk for you as opposed to the manual steam wand action of other models. Joining the 12-step grinder adjustment and plenty of dishwasher-safe parts, it features six one-touch brew settings with dedicated cappuccino and latte buttons alongside on-demand hot water. The included measuring scoop, water hardness test strip, AquaClean filter, and LatteGo storage lid are nice touches as well. Head below for more of this week’s best espresso machine deals from $375

More espresso machine deals:

Head over to our home goods hub for more deals where these came from. Just this morning we spotted a slew of big-time price drops on hybrid Ninja blending systems, including some of its latest, alongside smart Vitamix models and more with up to $230 in savings. Check those deals out in detail right here

Philips 3200 Series Fully Auto Espresso Machine features:

  • Intuitive touch display
  • 12-step grinder adjustment
  • 20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders
  • Keep your beans fresh for longer thanks to the aroma seal
  • Up to 5,000 cups without descaling thanks to AquaClean
  • Dishwasher safe parts for your convenience
  • Easy cleaning thanks to fully removable brewing group
  • Makes Espresso, hot water, cappuccino, coffee, latte macchiato and americano.Includes: Measuring scoop, water hardness test strip, AquaClean filter, LatteGo storage lid, grease tube

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Philips Breville

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Turtle Beach’s wireless Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX Amp...
Furbo’s latest smart rotatable dog cam with treat...
Add two 550-lumen solar-powered LED floodlights to your...
Razer’s Huntsman V2 Gaming Keyboard comes with li...
LG’s fabric XL tear drop Bluetooth speaker with m...
Lenovo’s RTX 3060 gaming desktop is ready to upgr...
9to5Toys Daily: March 20, 2022 – Save on iPhone 14 ca...
Backcountry takes up to 70% off Patagonia, The North Fa...
Load more...
Show More Comments