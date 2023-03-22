Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Iron Marines Invasion, Kingdom Rush, EXIT, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesApp Store
Reg. $1+ FREE+
best Black Friday iOS app deals- Iron Marines Invasion

It’s now time to collect all of Wednesday’s best deals on Mac and iOS apps courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts. We also have discounts on Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard for 11-inch M2 iPad Pro and AirTag item trackers, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlight titles now on sale include Iron Marines Invasion, Home Run High, Kingdom Rush Vengeance, EXIT – The Curse of Ophir, Inua – A Story in Ice and Time, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Best Mac and iOS app deals

iOS Universal: Home Run High: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: System Activity Monitors: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Remote Mouse and Keyboard Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines Invasion RTS Game: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Vengeance TD: $3 (Reg. $5)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD HD: $1 (Reg. $2)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Origins HD: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: EXIT – The Curse of Ophir: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Inua – A Story in Ice and Time: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sol: Sun Clock: $2 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Earth 3D: FREE (Reg. $3)

Mac: Kingdom Rush Frontiers HD: $6 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Kingdom Rush Origins HD: $10 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Iron Marines: $10 (Reg. $15)

Today’s best game deals: Luigi’s Mansion 3 $40 or DLC $7, Mafia II Definitive $4.50, more

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Swift Miles – Mileage Tracker: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Orderly – Simple to-do lists: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: myDream Universe – Build Solar: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Neo Monsters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Eastern Market Murder: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: iWriter: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: iWriter Pro: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Cultist Simulator: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Forks Plant-Based Recipes: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Patterning 2 : Drum Machine: $13 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: ABBYY Business Card Reader Pro: $29 (Reg. $60)

iOS Universal: FineReader Pro: PDF Scanner: $29 (Reg. $60)

Mac: SimpleMind Pro: $26 (Reg. $32)

More on Iron Marines Invasion:

Discover and conquer countless worlds across deep space. Unravel a story full of challenges and threats that will lead you across the galaxy on an extraordinary voyage. Nothing lasts long in deep space, and peace is not an exception! Enjoy unique stage missions and special operations in exciting new worlds, each one with its own particular terrain, style, enemies, and conditions. Learn how to beat them one by one! Command the Federation’s troops across the galaxy, with the aid of Heroes & Units that will allow you to boost your RTS game skills to the limit.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Smartphone Accessories: LISEN Cupholder iPhone/Android ...
Amazon’s new Instant air fryer sale enhances spr...
DJI Air 2S quadcopters land at Amazon lows from $849 in...
Get ready for cookouts with Char-Griller’s gas gr...
Anker’s just-refreshed MagSafe Power Bank with st...
Today’s best game deals: Luigi’s Mansion 3 $40 ...
Today only, Macy’s Cold Weather Sale takes 40-60%...
LG’s unique new Libero 27-inch USB-C Monitor hits $34...
Load more...
Show More Comments