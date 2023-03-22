Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Iron Marines Invasion, Kingdom Rush, EXIT, more

It’s now time to collect all of Wednesday’s best deals on Mac and iOS apps courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts. We also have discounts on Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard for 11-inch M2 iPad Pro and AirTag item trackers, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlight titles now on sale include Iron Marines Invasion, Home Run High, Kingdom Rush Vengeance, EXIT – The Curse of Ophir, Inua – A Story in Ice and Time, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best Mac and iOS app deals

iOS Universal: Home Run High: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: System Activity Monitors: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Remote Mouse and Keyboard Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines Invasion RTS Game: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Vengeance TD: $3 (Reg. $5)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD HD: $1 (Reg. $2)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Origins HD: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: EXIT – The Curse of Ophir: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Inua – A Story in Ice and Time: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sol: Sun Clock: $2 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Earth 3D: FREE (Reg. $3)

Mac: Kingdom Rush Frontiers HD: $6 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Kingdom Rush Origins HD: $10 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Iron Marines: $10 (Reg. $15)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Swift Miles – Mileage Tracker: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Orderly – Simple to-do lists: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: myDream Universe – Build Solar: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Neo Monsters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Eastern Market Murder: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: iWriter: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: iWriter Pro: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Cultist Simulator: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Forks Plant-Based Recipes: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Patterning 2 : Drum Machine: $13 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: ABBYY Business Card Reader Pro: $29 (Reg. $60)

iOS Universal: FineReader Pro: PDF Scanner: $29 (Reg. $60)

Mac: SimpleMind Pro: $26 (Reg. $32)

More on Iron Marines Invasion:

Discover and conquer countless worlds across deep space. Unravel a story full of challenges and threats that will lead you across the galaxy on an extraordinary voyage. Nothing lasts long in deep space, and peace is not an exception! Enjoy unique stage missions and special operations in exciting new worlds, each one with its own particular terrain, style, enemies, and conditions. Learn how to beat them one by one! Command the Federation’s troops across the galaxy, with the aid of Heroes & Units that will allow you to boost your RTS game skills to the limit.

