Today’s best game deals: Luigi’s Mansion 3 $40 or DLC $7, Mafia II Definitive $4.50, more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases every day of the week. Still haven’t tried out Luigi’s Mansion 3 or had a chance to add a copy to your library?! Now’s your chance, Amazon is offering both physical and digital copies down at $39.99 shipped, matching the previous deal price and the lowest we can find. You’ll also find the Luigi’s Mansion 3 + Multiplayer Pack DLC Bundle on sale at $46.98, down from the regular $70 price tag – you can alternatively just land a copy of the regularly $10 Multiplayer Pack DLC if you already own the main game at $6.99. If you ask me, Luigi’s Mansion 3 is a must-play and a must-own for just about any Nintendo Switch game collection. And judging by both the brief glimpses we have seen of Mario’s taller brother and the recent official toy release, Nintendo and Illumination have pulled plenty of inspiration from the Luigi’s Mansion series for the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie. Dive into our hands-on review of the actual game for more details on the experience and head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
***Wii U and 3DS eShop titles up to 92% off
***Mario Day Switch console bundle with FREE game from $299
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $40 (Reg. $60)
- Life is Strange Arcadia Bay Collection $25 (Reg. $40)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Resident Evil 4 digital on Switch $8 (Reg. $30)
- Final Fantasy VII (original) $8 (Reg. $16)
- Joe and Mac: Caveman Ninja – T-Rex Edition $30 (Reg. $40)
- Metroid Prime Remastered back in-stock $40
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $51 (Reg. $60)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time $20 (Reg. $40)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $55 (Reg. $60)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $38 (Reg. $60)
- WarioWare: Get It Together! $39.50 (Reg. $50)
- Splatoon 3 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove 3DS $4.50 (Reg. $30)
- Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania Bundle $23 (Reg. $31.50)
PlayStation and Xbox:
***PlayStation 5 consoles now in-stock from $499
***Review: Sony’s new DualSense Edge for PS5
- Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series Sale up to 70% off
- Mafia II: Definitive Edition $4.50 (Reg. $30)
- Gotham Knights Standard Edition $40 (Reg. $60+)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin $20 (Reg. $40)
- Cuphead PSN $14 (Reg. $20)
- Hades physical edition $16 (Reg. $20+)
- Lies of P pre-orders from $60
- Forspoken $50 (Reg. $70)
- Sony PlayStation Games Under $20 via PSN
- Raccoon City Edition $15 (Reg. $60)
- Incl. RE2 and RE3 remakes
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Xbox $5 (Reg. $50)
- SEGA Genesis Classics Xbox $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands from $20 (Reg. $40)
- Capcom Fighting Collection $20 (Reg. $40)
- Retro and Remasters PlayStation digital sale from $2
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
- PlayStation Mega March PSN sale up to 70% off
- The Callisto Protocol Day One Edition from $40 (Reg. $60)
- Redfall pre-orders now live from $70
