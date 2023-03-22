Today’s best game deals: Luigi’s Mansion 3 $40 or DLC $7, Mafia II Definitive $4.50, more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps Gamesnintendo
Reg. $60 $40
Luigi’s Mansion 3

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases every day of the week. Still haven’t tried out Luigi’s Mansion 3 or had a chance to add a copy to your library?! Now’s your chance, Amazon is offering both physical and digital copies down at $39.99 shipped, matching the previous deal price and the lowest we can find. You’ll also find the Luigi’s Mansion 3 + Multiplayer Pack DLC Bundle on sale at $46.98, down from the regular $70 price tag – you can alternatively just land a copy of the regularly $10 Multiplayer Pack DLC if you already own the main game at $6.99. If you ask me, Luigi’s Mansion 3 is a must-play and a must-own for just about any Nintendo Switch game collection. And judging by both the brief glimpses we have seen of Mario’s taller brother and the recent official toy release, Nintendo and Illumination have pulled plenty of inspiration from the Luigi’s Mansion series for the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie. Dive into our hands-on review of the actual game for more details on the experience and head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals. 

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

***Wii U and 3DS eShop titles up to 92% off

***Mario Day Switch console bundle with FREE game from $299

PlayStation and Xbox:

***PlayStation 5 consoles now in-stock from $499

***Review: Sony’s new DualSense Edge for PS5

GDC 2023 starts today and Microsoft is offering 12 FREE demos of unreleased games to try out

Nintendo adds Kirby’s Dream Land 2, BurgerTime, more to base tier Switch Online library

Cities: Skylines goes out with a bang, getting multiple DLCs ahead of sequel’s release

Official Mario Day Switch console bundle with FREE game and sticker pack now live from $299

Bethesda officially announces Starfield release date, new trailer, upcoming showcase, more

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
nintendo

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Iron Marines ...
Get ready for cookouts with Char-Griller’s gas gr...
Anker’s just-refreshed MagSafe Power Bank with st...
Today only, Macy’s Cold Weather Sale takes 40-60%...
LG’s unique new Libero 27-inch USB-C Monitor hits $34...
Positive Grid unveils brand-new miniature Spark GO smar...
First discounts of the year go live on Apple’s Ai...
Review: Tesla x FreePower gen 2 deliver Apple’s AirPo...
Load more...
Show More Comments