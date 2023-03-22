Google’s official 30W USB-C charger kit is a perfect Pixel 7/Pro companion at $27 (Reg. $35)

Amazon is currently offering the official Google 30W USB-C Charger and Cable for $26.99 shipped. While you’d more regularly pay $35, today’s offer delivers the first discount of the year at 23% off. It comes within cents of the all-time low, and is also the first price cut we’ve seen since the Pixel 7 launched last fall. Google’s official 30W charging bundle was designed to deliver improved refuel times to its latest 7 and 7 Pro smartphones and is as notable of an addition to your everyday carry as it is for having a second charging station at the desk or elsewhere in your home. The compact wall adapter pairs with a 1-meter USB-C cable to complete the package, all with the official Google seal of approval attached. Our in-depth hands-on review details exactly how the charger stacks up and how it compares to third-party alternatives, too. Head below for more.

As far as more affordable alternatives go, ditching the first-party seal of approval is a great way to save some extra cash. While you’ll have to supply your own cable, this 27W Spigen USB-C Charger at $18 will deliver much of the same experience to your Pixel 6 series smartphone without the Google premium attached. We found it to deliver a similar all-around charging experience to the 30W offering at nearly half the cost.

There are also plenty of other unique USB-C chargers worth considering out there, too. We recently took a hands-on look at the new Fuel Brites USB-C offering from Case-Mate, which delivers some ultra-satisfying translucent tech in a 30W GaN package. You can read all about the charging experience in our review, though Shargeek also stepped in to showcase its upcoming Macintosh-inspired Retro 67 USB-C that takes a different, yet just as nostalgic approach thanks to a built-in working LED display.

Official Google 30W USB-C Charger features:

Charge your Pixel phone and other USB-C devices quickly with the Google 30W USB-C Charger and cable. The charger is thoughtfully designed using recycled materials, so you can feel good about using it. And it’s compact enough to take wherever you go. Charging speed varies and depends on device capabilities, battery age, usage during charging, and many other factors. Charging cable sold separately. Compatible USB-C devices sold separately. The plastic for the adapter’s enclosure is made from 50% post-consumer recycled material.

