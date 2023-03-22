Govee’s DreamView G1 Pro Backlighting System illuminates your gaming battlestation at $90

The official Govee Amazon storefront is currently offering its DreamView G1 Pro Gaming Backlighting System for $89.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $170, this 47% discount or solid $80 price drop marks a return to the second-best price we’ve tracked for this system only a few times before. Today’s deal also comes within $10 of the all-time low we’ve only tracked once before. This system includes a camera that monitors the colors on your computer display so it can synchronize the RGBIC LED lightstrip and bars to cast ambient lighting onto the wall behind your setup for increased immersion. The lightstrip included here is really best suited for monitors between 24 and 32 inches in size with curvatures no greater than 1500R. You will have full control over the system with the Govee Home app once connected to Wi-Fi in addition to supporting Alexa and Assistant integration which will allow for hands-free control of the lighting. Head below for more.

If you’d rather have just an RGB light strip, you could instead grab the Govee Wi-Fi 32.8-foot RGB LED Light Strip for $29 after clipping the on-page coupon. Here you’ll have two 16.4-foot RGB lightstrip rolls to decorate your room. Being able to connect to Wi-Fi means you’ll be able to control these lights with Alexa, Assistant, and the Govee Home app. This app will give ultimate control over the lights with the smart assistant integration giving you control over colors and brightness, whether they’re on or off, and select preset scenes as well. The built-in microphone will allow this light strip to react and dance with music to liven up any party.

Be sure to stop by our smart home hub for the latest deals on lights, cameras, locks, and more. Want to check out some more Govee smart lights to decorate your home with? We’re currently tracking the 14-piece Glide RGBIC LED Wall Light Kit marked down to $110, a new second-best price. After you connect this lighting system to WI-Fi, you will be able to control them hands-free with Alexa and Assistant with the Govee Home app providing total control including access to over 40 preset scenes and the DIY mode. These pieces simply click together and the 14 segments included in this set can be connected in any way.

Govee DreamView G1 Pro Gaming Backlighting System features:

Game-Match Technology: Experience pro-level gaming lighting that makes your gameplay feel more epic. With 4 specialized game-match modes (FPS, RPG, MOBA, Racing), the lights will reflect the color elements on your screen in real-time without dropping your frame rates.

Cutting-Edge Game Design: Inspired by futuristic elements in the virtual world, Govee Envisual technology is designed to transform your battle station to the next level beyond light effects. Moreover, the all-in-one hub+camera makes arranging multiple cables a thing of the past.

Ultimate App Control: Create your dream setup with countless customization options on Govee Home App, including the DreamView feature to pair your Govee lights to react with the gaming lights. There’s also an in-app tutorial to complete the installation in half the time.

