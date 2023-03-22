Amazon is currently offering the JBL BAR 5.0 5-Channel Virtual Dolby Atmos Soundbar for $249.95 shipped. Normally going for $400, this 38% discount or solid $150 price drop marks a new second-best price weâ€™ve tracked here while coming within $20 of the all-time low. What makes this a virtual Dolby Atmos soundbar? Well, all the speakers here are located within the central soundbar so it projects sound around you, simulating a surround setup. This is the JBL MultiBeam surround sound system and itâ€™s what brings Dolby Atmos support. There are passive radiators built into the bar so you donâ€™t have to have a separate subwoofer as well. Youâ€™ll find support for Apple AirPlay 2, Alexa Multi-Room Music, and Chromecast built-in so you can easily cast and stream music and videos. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash and have a dedicated subwoofer, be sure to check out the TCL Alto 6+ 2.1 Channel Dolby Audio Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for $130. This is one of the few sound system options at this price point that will include a wireless subwoofer. Dolby Audio decodes audio signals for maximum sound clarity though it is not Dolby Atmos surround capable. Just like the Yamaha above, you can stream music from your mobile device to this sound system over Bluetooth for when you want background noise but not a movie or TV show. Connectivity for your TV is handled either by HDMI ARC or optical audio with the setup being very simple.

Be sure to stop by our home theater hub for the latest deals on TVs, projectors, speakers, and more. Looking to add a TV to your spare bedroom? Weâ€™re currently tracking the 55-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV marked down to $340, the lowest price we can find. If youâ€™re looking for a casual 55-incher, something for the guest room, or even the lake house this spring and summer, Amazonâ€™s models can be a solid option. Youâ€™re not going to get all of the bells and whistles, but they will provide a solid 4K panel with direct access to all of your streaming service subscriptions, three HDMI inputs, and Alexa voice command action.

JBL Bar 5.0 5-Channel Virtual Dolby Atmos Soundbar features:

Make your viewing or gaming experience more immersive than ever before with the winning combination of JBL Multibeam technology and Virtual Dolby Atmos. Feel the sound all around as youâ€™re thrown into the action with deep bass performance without the need for an extra subwoofer. It features Chromecast built-in, AirPlay and Alexa Multi-Room Music (MRM) for incredibly easy music streaming and multi-room possibilities. Bluetooth lets you enjoy music from your smartphone or tablet too. The sleek design of the JBL Bar 5.0 MultiBeam, with its grille pattern and metallic finishing, fits any home decor. Itâ€™s compact and simple to use, can be controlled using your existing TV remote or by using the included intuitively designed remote control.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

