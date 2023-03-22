LG’s unique new Libero 27-inch USB-C Monitor hits $347 (Save $150), LG Smart Monitor $397

Amazon today is marking down LG’s latest unique monitor for one of the first times. Right now, the recent LG 27-inch Libero Monitor rests at $346.99 shipped. Typically fetching $497, today’s price cut now lands at $50 below our previous mention with $150 in overall savings. This is the second-best price to date, which has only been beaten twice before, too. LG’s new Libero monitor answers the question of what if you needed a display you can put to use in even the most compact workstation environments. Its slim design has two different ways to prop itself up, with a folding stand that can be positioned at multiple angles as well as a pair of hooks that let you hang it off a cubical wall. In either case, it packs a 27-inch 1440p panel and comes backed by all of the other modern features you’d expect like an HDMI port, USB-C connectivity with 65W power delivery, and HDR 10 compliance. Even more interestingly, there’s also a detachable HD webcam for rounding out your setup. Head below for more.

As for the latest from LG, last fall we got a first look at its first foray into the Smart Monitor game. Delivering a 32-inch 4K panel, the upcoming offering will arrive with AirPlay 2 built right into the display to go alongside streaming media service access, 65W USB-C connectivity, and that same Ergo mount as above. It’s now shipping via Amazon with a price cut attached and arrives at the $396.99 price point. This sale is down from its usual $497 going rate and landing at a new all-time low with the first-ever discount.

Of course if you’re after something even more capable, the second-best price yet just landed on the recent Apple Studio Display. Having only been beaten once before, today’s $249 discount delivers a chance to bring the flagship display to your desktop at $1,350. Or if you want something even more professional, the best price of the year is live on Apple’s Pro Display XDR at $500 off.

LG Libero Monitor features:

Customize your space with a new, portable display style that turns any space into a workspace. The stylish LG Libero design takes up very little desk or table space and lets you choose whether you want to hang the monitor or use a stand. Immerse yourself in a world of brilliant color from HDR10 that helps enhance picture quality and sRGB 99% (Typ.) 98% (Min.) color range to make games pop.

