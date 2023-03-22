Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A8 tablets now up to $130 off at Amazon from $140 (Today only)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering some-solid price drops on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5-inch Android Tablets. You’ll find the 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB configurations marked down to $139.99, $179.99, and $199.99 shipped. Regularly $230, $280, and $330 respectively, all three are now at the lowest prices we can find. While we have seen them floating in and around prices lower than the regular listings you’ll find at Best Buy and elsewhere via Amazon, today’s deals come within $1 of the lowest we have tracked on the two lighter capacities and deliver a match for the best we have seen on the 128GB variant. Head below for more details.

Centered around a 10.5-inch display and the Galaxy ecosystem to work alongside your Samsung smartphone and even laptop, the Galaxy Tab A8 is a notable tablet companion without breaking the bank. The up to 128GB of onboard storage (expandable up to 1TB with a microSD card) joins the ability to “go for hours on a single charge” before the included USB-C charging cable is needed.

And speaking of microSD expansions, we happen to also still be tracking some solid offers on Samsung’s latest models:

Then go swing by our curated Samsung deal hub for offers on its Galaxy Book2 Pro 12th Gen Intel Laptop at new all-time low as well as its 980 PRO 1TB PS5/PC heatsink SSD, and the Samsung Galaxy S23/+/Ultra smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Android Tablet features:

Whether your family is streaming or video chatting with friends, the Galaxy Tab A8 tablet brings out the best in every moment on a 10.5″ LCD screen. Get the power, storage and speed your family needs with an upgraded chipset and plenty of room to keep files — up to 128GB of storage; A long-lasting battery lets you go unplugged for hours to keep the family fun going. Go for hours on a single charge and back to 100% with the fast charging USB C port; Battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors

