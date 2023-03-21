Save $350 on Samsung’s Galaxy Book2 Pro 12th Gen Intel Laptop at new all-time low of $650

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 13.3-inch i5/8GB/256GB Laptop for $649.99 shipped. Normally going for $1,000, this 35% discount, or solid $350 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this model, beating our previous mention by $149. The previous-generation 12th Gen Intel i5 processor comes with four performance and eight efficiency cores to work through powerful workloads with ease while sipping power when idling. You’ll also have a 13.3-inch 1080p AMOLED display and an upgraded 1080p wide-angle webcam built-in as well. Have a Samsung Galaxy smartphone? You will be able to sync with the laptop which will allow you to access files on either device and even send texts using your computer. This same feature will allow you to use your Samsung Tab S8 tablet as a secondary screen for increased productivity. Head below for more.

The I/O with this laptop is fairly standard with modern laptops but if you want to expand it, the Anker USB-C 7-in-1 Hub is a good starting point at just $35. Over a single USB-C connection, you’ll gain access to two additional USB-A 3.0 ports, a USB-C data port, a micro/SD card reader, an HDMI port, and a USB-C power input with this hub capable of delivering up to 85W of Power Delivery. Weighing less than 5 ounces, you can toss it into your laptop bag with its scratch-protecting travel pouch so you’re ready to connect gear anytime, anywhere.

Want to switch to Apple Silicon instead? We’re currently tracking Apple’s newest 12.9-inch 512GB Wi-Fi M2 iPad Pro marked down to $1,199, the second-best discount to date. Apple’s latest flagship iPadOS experience comes powered by the new M2 chip and backed by an 8-core CPU with 10-core GPU. The latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro delivers all of the high-end features we’ve come to expect from the form-factor, with a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display being complemented by ProMotion for smooth scrolling, True Tone for adjusting the tint to your surroundings, and P3 wide color support so all of your content looks as accurate as it should.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro features:

Our new laptop is packed with the premium performance you’ve come to expect from Samsung — plus some; It’s powered by the latest 12th Gen Evo-certified Intel processor, our most powerful available CPU yet

Galaxy Book2 Pro features an upgraded full HD camera with a 1080p wide-angle view that’s 2x clearer than before; You’ll sound amazing too with upgraded Dolby Atmos sound and intelligent noise canceling

All of your Galaxy devices sync to help you do more; Pair them up and take control of an interconnected network of seemingly unlimited possibilities; Access a file, photo or text on any device

