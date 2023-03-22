Outfit your M1 iMac with Satechi’s sleek USB-C Slim Dock at its best Amazon price of $125

Satechi’s official Amazon storefront is now offering one of the first chances to save on one of its latest Apple accessories. The new iMac USB-C Slim Dock hit the scene last year at the $150 price point, and now you can lock-in the best price we’ve ever seen from Amazon thanks to a $25 discount that drops pricing to $124.99 shipped. Delivering a unique color-matched design to Apple’s latest M1 iMac, Satechi’s USB-C Slim Dock has a unique footprint that rests on top of the desktop’s stand. It’s now $3 under our previous mention and the second-best we’ve ever seen, only bested by a sitewide sale direct from Satechi. Blending right in, it offers some side-mounted I/O like SD card readers as well as USB-C and USB-A ports. Then on the back you’ll find two more Type-A slots to go alongside the internal NVMe SSD enclosure. Our Tested with 9to5Toys review takes a closer look at what to expect, too.

On the more affordable side, Belkin’s 6-in-1 USB-C Hub makes it easy to streamline your M1 iMac setup in a different way. Rather than blending into the base of your desktop machine, this alternative completely disappears behind your iMac thanks to a mountable design that can clip to the back of the device to stay completely out of sight. There’s no built-in SSD slot, but the design does have all of the essentials like SD card readers, legacy USB-A slots, and a USB-C port – all of which is backed by 10Gb/s speeds and a more affordable $58 price tag.

As for Apple’s latest M1 iMac itself, all-time lows have landed this week thanks to a sale at Amazon. Delivering the best prices overall and some of the first discounts of the year, the latest all-in-one desktop machine now starts at $1,100. There’s $199 in savings across a few different configurations, including the elevated model with Ethernet in the power brick. Though all of them will be compatible with the Satechi Slim Dock above.

Satechi iMac USB-C Slim Dock features:

Exclusively designed for 2021 iMac (24-inch) models to add extra data storage space, extend your USB ports for fast data transfer and access to peripherals – all with a plug and play design. Gives you back your frequently used ports for convenient access to a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 data port (up to 10 Gbps), USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 data (up to 10 Gbps), 2 x USB-A 2.0 (up to 480 Mbps) and micro/SD card reader slots. USB ports do not support charging or CD readers, including Apple SuperDrive.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!