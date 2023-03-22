Outfit your M1 iMac with Satechi’s sleek USB-C Slim Dock at its best Amazon price of $125

Rikka Altland -
Amazonmac accessoriesSatechi

Satechi’s official Amazon storefront is now offering one of the first chances to save on one of its latest Apple accessories. The new iMac USB-C Slim Dock hit the scene last year at the $150 price point, and now you can lock-in the best price we’ve ever seen from Amazon thanks to a $25 discount that drops pricing to $124.99 shipped. Delivering a unique color-matched design to Apple’s latest M1 iMac, Satechi’s USB-C Slim Dock has a unique footprint that rests on top of the desktop’s stand. It’s now $3 under our previous mention and the second-best we’ve ever seen, only bested by a sitewide sale direct from Satechi. Blending right in, it offers some side-mounted I/O like SD card readers as well as USB-C and USB-A ports. Then on the back you’ll find two more Type-A slots to go alongside the internal NVMe SSD enclosure. Our Tested with 9to5Toys review takes a closer look at what to expect, too.

On the more affordable side, Belkin’s 6-in-1 USB-C Hub makes it easy to streamline your M1 iMac setup in a different way. Rather than blending into the base of your desktop machine, this alternative completely disappears behind your iMac thanks to a mountable design that can clip to the back of the device to stay completely out of sight. There’s no built-in SSD slot, but the design does have all of the essentials like SD card readers, legacy USB-A slots, and a USB-C port – all of which is backed by 10Gb/s speeds and a more affordable $58 price tag.

As for Apple’s latest M1 iMac itself, all-time lows have landed this week thanks to a sale at Amazon. Delivering the best prices overall and some of the first discounts of the year, the latest all-in-one desktop machine now starts at $1,100. There’s $199 in savings across a few different configurations, including the elevated model with Ethernet in the power brick. Though all of them will be compatible with the Satechi Slim Dock above.

Satechi iMac USB-C Slim Dock features:

Exclusively designed for 2021 iMac (24-inch) models to add extra data storage space, extend your USB ports for fast data transfer and access to peripherals – all with a plug and play design. Gives you back your frequently used ports for convenient access to a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 data port (up to 10 Gbps), USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 data (up to 10 Gbps), 2 x USB-A 2.0 (up to 480 Mbps) and micro/SD card reader slots. USB ports do not support charging or CD readers, including Apple SuperDrive.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
Satechi

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Amazon’s new Instant air fryer sale enhances spr...
DJI Air 2S quadcopters land at Amazon lows from $849 in...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Iron Marines ...
Get ready for cookouts with Char-Griller’s gas gr...
Anker’s just-refreshed MagSafe Power Bank with st...
Today’s best game deals: Luigi’s Mansion 3 $40 ...
Today only, Macy’s Cold Weather Sale takes 40-60%...
LG’s unique new Libero 27-inch USB-C Monitor hits $34...
Load more...
Show More Comments