Upgrade your gaming PC with AMD’s RX 6950 XT graphics card at second-best price of $665

Amazon is offering the previous-generation XFX Speedster MERC319 RX 6950 XT Graphics Card for $664.99 shipped. Originally $999 at launch, this graphics card has been going for $700 for the past month or more. Today’s deal drops it within $5 of the all-time low, and marks the second-best price that we’ve seen to date for this model. Sure, this might not be the latest RX 7900 XTX, but as AMD’s top-tier card of the previous-generation, there’s still a lot to like about the RX 6950 XT. With 16GB of GDDR6 memory and the RDNA 2 architecture, you’ll be able to play games at 4K or even 8K often at ultra settings. Plus, AMD’s FSR 2.0 technology is in tow to give you even more FPS when playing supported games. Learn more about what all RDNA 2 has to offer in our announcement coverage then head below for more.

If you already have a pretty powerful graphics card, then have you considered upgrading the rest of your desktop? We recommend the Ryzen 9 7900X as one of the better options for your gaming setup, and loved it in our hands-on review. Coming in at $569 on Amazon, it might be a bit higher on the cost spectrum but it packs a punch when it comes to processing power for sure.

Need to get work done on-the-go? Well, Alienware’s m15 R7 laptop delivers a Ryzen 9 CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and an RTX 3070 Ti GPU to your mobile workflow. With a 1440p 240Hz display, you’ll find that this laptop packs a lot of power for its $1,962 price right now. This is the third-best all-time deal that we’ve seen, making now a great time to pick it up.

XFX Speedster MERC319 RX 6950 XT GPU features:

