Official Apple Watch Link Bracelets see rare discounts to from $263 at Amazon (Reg. $349+)

Amazon is now offering a rare chance to save on Apple’s most premium Apple Watch bands. The official Link Bracelets elevate the look of your wearable, and now pricing starts at $262.85 shipped for the 38mm Silver styling. That’s down from $349 and delivering a new all-time low at 25% off. It’s the first discount of the year and beats our previous mention from nearly a year ago by $15. The 38mm Space Black model is also on sale and resting at $297.11, following a discount down from $449. This 34% markdown is the second-best price we’ve seen, too. As Apple’s most premium bands, its Link Bracelets arrive with either a Space Black or silver colorway and plenty of elegant stylings. Crafted from stainless steel, with a diamond-like carbon finish to give it the unique design, there’s a custom butterfly closure to round out the high-end look of this Apple Watch band. Both models are compatible with 38, 40, and 41mm Apple Watch models. Head below for more.

For some alternatives, our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands is packed with plenty of offerings for decking out your wearable with some more affordable options. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea with styles starting from $5. All of our favorite brands have made the cut, giving you plenty of different ideas to refresh the look of your wearable.

While our Apple guide is chock-full of savings across the entire lineup of Macs, iPads, and other gadgets, the real spotlight here should be shone on Apple Watch Series 8. With all-time lows returning just ahead of spring and in time for all of those upcoming workouts, the savings start at $329 while delivering $70 markdowns across the board. Not to mention a match of the all-time low on Apple Watch Ultra at $730.

Apple Watch Space Black Link Bracelet features:

Crafted from the same 316L stainless steel alloy as the case, the Link Bracelet has more than 100 components. The machining process is so precise, it takes nearly nine hours to cut the links for a single band. The custom butterfly closure folds neatly within the bracelet. And several links feature a simple release button, so you can add and remove links without any special tools. An additional diamond-like carbon (DLC) layer gives the space black stainless steel its distinctive finish.

