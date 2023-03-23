Hisense’s 2022 model 75-inch 120Hz mini-LED Google TV hits Amazon all-time low at $1,400

Amazon is now offering the 2022 model Hisense 75-inch QLED Series Quantum 4K ULED mini-LED Google Smart TV for $1,399.99 shipped. This model launched on Amazon last September at over $1,700 and has since dropped to carry a $1,500 regular price. Today’s deal is another $100 off that, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. This is Hisense’s late 2022 mini-LED, 75-inch 4K panel with Dolby vision, a pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs, a 120Hz Variable Refresh Rate, and FresSync Premium Pro – this is a solid option for gaming, movies, sports, and TV. It also supports Google Assistant and Alexa voice command action alongside featuring a metal stand and a “bezel-less design. More details below.

Now if the higher-end refresh rate, mini-LED panel, and Assistant integration on the Google TV above isn’t of interest, some of the deals we are tracking on Amazon’s in-house 4K smart Fire TV models are certainly worth a look. The 4-Series lineup is currently on sale and starting from just $240 shipped with up to $180 in savings and the latest model Omni series is taking it up a notch with a 65-inch treatment at $200 off the going rate.

But while we are talking Amazon TVs, the retail giant just unveiled its latest models yesterday morning. Joining new sizes of the Omni model mentioned above, it has now introduced the new 2-series variants for folks look for ultra-casual displays. The latter of starts at just $200 shipped and pre-orders are now live across the board. Get a closer look and more details right here.

Hisense Quantum 4K ULED mini-LED Google Smart TV features:

For those looking for the best in the latest television technologies, the U8H should be a top contender. The most exciting 2022 upgrade is Mini-LED. With Mini-LEDs that are 50x smaller than traditional LED lights, local dimming and contrast control reproduce incredible black and white levels within the same scene like never before in the series. The U8H is now compatible with the Wifi 6e router protocol. Streaming from the wide selection of Google TV apps is now easier and smoother when connected to a dedicated router channel that won’t be competing with other connected devices on the same router.

