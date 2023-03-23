Save 50% on LEVOIT’s LV-H126 Tabletop HEPA Air Purifier at its all-time low of $30

Amazon is now offering the LEVOIT LV-H126 Tabletop HEPA Air Purifier for $29.97 shipped. Normally going for $60, this 50% discount or solid $30 price drop marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve only seen twice before today. This deal even beats out our previous Black Friday mention at $42. The purifier here uses a three-stage HEPA filter to remove “99.9% of particles as small as 0.3 microns” which includes pet dander, smoke, dust, and more. While sitting on your counter, it can circulate air around a 161-square foot room twice an hour. Compared to other purifiers, this one has a simple dial to adjust between the unit being off and being at three different speeds with the lowest setting only producing 32dB of noise so you can sleep peacefully. Head below for more.

You can take your savings here and grab the LEVOIT LV-H126 HEPA Air Purifier Replacement Filter for $24. You’ll receive a genuine LEVOIT replacement filter here with three extra activated carbon pre-filters so you can keep trapping odors from the air. LEVOIT states that the pre-filter should be replaced every two to three months with the HEPA filter being replaced once every six to eight months. While you could wait to grab these replacement filters later on, you are saving 50% on the purifier above so there really isn’t any reason to not go ahead and pick these up now.

Be sure to stop by our home goods hub for the latest deals on kitchen appliances, furniture, and more. While these air purifiers will clean the air in your home, you’ll still be left to clean the floors. We’re currently tracking the Shark AV753 ION Wi-Fi Robot Vacuum marked down to $150 for today only. hark’s models deliver great value, as we detailed in our roundup of the best robot vacuums, and that’s especially so when on sale. Joining the 120-minute runtime before it returns to the charging dock on its own, this model supports Alexa or Google Assistant voice command action, scheduling and customization options via the companion app, and “senses ledges and stairs, avoids damaging furniture and walls, and maneuvers around potential stuck situations.”

LEVOIT LV-H126 Tabletop HEPA Air Purifier features:

This personal HEPA Air Purifier returns to the root of the purifier—bring fresh air to people. With 3 fan speed for your option, it meets different air conditions. The 3-stage air filtration system (Activated Carbon Pre-Filter, Advanced HEPA Filter and High-Efficiency Activated Carbon Filter), removes 99.9% of dust, pollen, smoke, odor, mold spores, and pet dander and bring you the clean and fresh air when you working at home or sleeping.

