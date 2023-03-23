Save $80 on Shark’s smart ION Robot Vacuum to help with spring cleaning, now $150 shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering the Shark AV753 ION Wi-Fi Robot Vacuum for $149.99 shipped. Regularly $230, this is 35% or $80 off the going rate and the lowest total we can find. While we have seen the black model slightly lower than this on Amazon once before today, this deal is matching the all-time low on the charcoal grey model and a solid price for a brand name robot vacuum. Shark’s models deliver great value, as we detailed in our roundup of the best robot vacuums, and that’s especially so when on sale. Joining the 120-minute runtime before it returns to the charging dock on its own, this model supports Alexa or Google Assistant voice command action, scheduling and customization options via the companion app, and “senses ledges and stairs, avoids damaging furniture and walls, and maneuvers around potential stuck situations.” More details below.

The price above is quite a competitive one for a brand name option like that with most of the models that are less affordable from well known companies delivering a slightly more aged approach at this point. However, one way to save a ton is to go with an Amazon renewed unit like Anker’s RoboVac G10 Hybrid – this one can vacuum and mop your floors for $96 shipped and it ships with the “the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee.”

But for the latest and greatest in autonomous vacuuming, check out ECOVACS’ latest DEEBOT T10 OMNI as spring cleaning season rolls in. We just featured this model, and the rest of the latest units from the brand, as part of its official launch earlier this week, highlighting its language processing tech, the auto-cleaning and auto-empty station, and more. Dive in for all of the details right here.

Shark AV753 ION Wi-Fi Robot Vac features:

Tri-Brush System combines side brushes, channel brushes, and a multi-surface brushroll to handle debris on all surfaces. Shark ION Robot senses ledges and stairs, avoids damaging furniture and walls, and maneuvers around potential stuck situations, truly knowing your home. The SharkClean app lets you start and stop cleaning and schedule your robot to clean whenever you want. Use Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant to easily make the robot clean at your command in your connected home.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!