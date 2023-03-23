TP-Link’s Wi-Fi 6E Deco XE75 Mesh System 3-pack falls to second-best price of $360

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Deco XE75 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6E Mesh System 3-pack for $359.99 shipped. Normally going for $400, this solid $40 price drop marks a new second-best price we’ve tracked, is the first real discount of 2023, and comes within $40 of the all-time low set back over Black Friday. This bundle has previously gone for as much as $450 but it has more regularly sat at $400. While one of the first Wi-Fi 7 routers is available for pre-order, Wi-Fi 6E is currently the latest standard you can actually use with the new 6GHz frequency being its most significant feature. This Tri-Band system takes full advantage with speeds of 2,402Mb/s over the new 6GHz band, 2,402Mb/s over 5GHz, and 574Mb/s over 2.4GHz. Covering up to 7,200-square feet, setup is handled with the Deco app, allowing simple management over the network with Alexa integration included to control the guest Wi-Fi network. Check out our hands-on review and launch coverage to learn more and keep reading below.

While each Deco unit has three Ethernet ports for connecting hard-wired devices, you may need more for your entertainment center. In that case, be sure to use some of your savings here to pick up the NETGEAR 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged Switch for $15. This simple plug-and-play switch just needs power and an Ethernet run from your router and you will instantly get four additional ports to use for your consoles and TV. It has an entirely silent operation as there is no fan and can either sit on your entertainment center or be wall mounted for a cleaner look.

If you live in a smaller apartment or home, you may instead be interested in TP-Link’s just-released Archer AX72 Pro Multi-Gigabit Wi-Fi 6 Router down at $180 instead. Upgraded over the regular Archer AX72, this new Pro model includes a 2.5GbE WAN/LAN combo port which makes this router a great upgrade for this with higher-than-gigabit ISP plans. You can expect wireless speeds up to 5,378Mb/s across the 2.4 and 5GHz radios with the six antennas using beamforming technology to provide even coverage. Additionally, you can integrate this router with Alexa and Assistant to control the guest Wi-Fi network with just voice commands.

TP-Link Deco XE75 Wi-Fi 6E Mesh System features:

Brand-New 6 GHz Band – Experience the latest frequency of WiFi, eliminating interference from all legacy devices. The 6 GHz band works as the powerful dedicated backhaul to ensure stable connections between nodes by default. You can switch it to Wi-Fi Network mode and connect your WiFi 6E-compatible devices to 6GHz Network

Easy Setup and Management – The Deco app helps you set up your network in minutes with clear visual guidance and keeps you in control even when you are not home; Works with Alexa as well Turn on or off Guest Wi-Fi by simple voice commands

