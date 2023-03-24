Make fresh orange juice in the morning with Cuisinart’s pulp control juicer at $24 (20% off)

Amazon is offering the Cuisinart Pulp Control Citrus Juicer for $23.99 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from a normal rate of $30 typically, today’s deal comes in at 20% off and marks the best price that we’ve seen in well over a year at Amazon. Do note that it has gone for as low as $18 in the past, but that was back in 2019. Ready to deliver a nice cup of fresh-squeezed orange juice to your morning routine, this citrus juicer is a must-have for spring and summer. It has three pulp control settings so you can choose how much pulp makes it into the final cup, and the auto-reversing feature makes it even more convenient to use. The cone accepts everything from small limes to large grapefruits, and most of the parts are even dishwasher safe. Keep reading for more.

Looking to save a few bucks still? Well, BLACK+DECKER has a 32-ounce citrus juicer for $17.50 at Amazon. While it might not be as feature-packed as today’s lead deal, and there’s no pulp control, it’ll still deliver a fresh-squeezed cup to your morning routine.

Make smoothies at home with Ninja’s countertop blender, which is on sale at $120 right now. With up to $130 off from its normal going rate, though this deal is only good until midnight, so you’ll need to act fast in order to score the discounted price. However, those in the market for a new coffee maker won’t want to miss out on Bella’s regularly $80 Dual Brew Coffee Maker that’s down to $39 right now.

Cuisinart Pulp Control Citrus Juicer features:

SUPERIOR FUNCTION: Our sleek brushed stainless steel Pulp Control Citrus Juicer gets out more juice more efficiently

MUST-HAVE FEATURES: Adjustable reamer with 3 pulp control settings-low, medium, high with auto-reversing universal juicer cone for more efficient juicing

ADDITIONAL FEATURES: Final-Spin feature extracts more juice from pulp and protects against dust including an extra-long snap-up spout that accommodates more glasses and prevents drippings

CONVENIENT: Juicing Cone accommodates small limes to large grapefruits, cord storage and easy-clean dishwasher safe parts

