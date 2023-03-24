Make fresh orange juice in the morning with Cuisinart’s pulp control juicer at $24 (20% off)

Patrick Campanale -
AmazonHome GoodsCuisinart
Reg. $30 $24

Amazon is offering the Cuisinart Pulp Control Citrus Juicer for $23.99 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from a normal rate of $30 typically, today’s deal comes in at 20% off and marks the best price that we’ve seen in well over a year at Amazon. Do note that it has gone for as low as $18 in the past, but that was back in 2019. Ready to deliver a nice cup of fresh-squeezed orange juice to your morning routine, this citrus juicer is a must-have for spring and summer. It has three pulp control settings so you can choose how much pulp makes it into the final cup, and the auto-reversing feature makes it even more convenient to use. The cone accepts everything from small limes to large grapefruits, and most of the parts are even dishwasher safe. Keep reading for more.

Looking to save a few bucks still? Well, BLACK+DECKER has a 32-ounce citrus juicer for $17.50 at Amazon. While it might not be as feature-packed as today’s lead deal, and there’s no pulp control, it’ll still deliver a fresh-squeezed cup to your morning routine.

Make smoothies at home with Ninja’s countertop blender, which is on sale at $120 right now. With up to $130 off from its normal going rate, though this deal is only good until midnight, so you’ll need to act fast in order to score the discounted price. However, those in the market for a new coffee maker won’t want to miss out on Bella’s regularly $80 Dual Brew Coffee Maker that’s down to $39 right now.

Cuisinart Pulp Control Citrus Juicer features:

  • SUPERIOR FUNCTION: Our sleek brushed stainless steel Pulp Control Citrus Juicer gets out more juice more efficiently
  • MUST-HAVE FEATURES: Adjustable reamer with 3 pulp control settings-low, medium, high with auto-reversing universal juicer cone for more efficient juicing
  • ADDITIONAL FEATURES: Final-Spin feature extracts more juice from pulp and protects against dust including an extra-long snap-up spout that accommodates more glasses and prevents drippings
  • CONVENIENT: Juicing Cone accommodates small limes to large grapefruits, cord storage and easy-clean dishwasher safe parts

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Cuisinart

About the Author

Patrick Campanale

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Keep 2023 fitness goals rolling with up to $350 off Ech...
LG’s 5.1.2-Ch. Dolby Atmos Soundbar System comes ...
Bellroy’s adventure-ready MacBook backpack arrive...
TCL’s prev-gen 10 Pro and latest 20 Pro unlocked ...
Spring savings make Google Pixel 7/Pro more affordable ...
Save 50% on Razer’s hybrid mechanical Ornata V2 G...
SKIL’s rechargeable 4V cordless screwdriver makes...
Huk Flash Sale takes extra 30% off clearance items + 40...
Load more...
Show More Comments