Fellow Ode Brew Grinder helps you make the perfect cup of coffee at new low of $179

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Fellow Ode Electric Brew Grinder for $179 shipped in both colors. For comparison, it goes for $255 at Amazon and today’s deal comes in at an additional $51 below our last mention from fall Prime Day. If you’re looking for one of the best grinders for consistent brews, then it doesn’t get much better than the Fellow Ode. There are 64mm flat burrs that “deliver consistently-ground coffee beans” which helps to “get the perfect consistency and fineness for your morning pour-over” if that’s your speed, and also goes coarser for things like French press and cold brew. This will make the morning chore of coffee making simpler and easier, while also cutting down on noise a bit as well. Keep reading for more.

If you don’t mind ditching the mid-century modern design or Fellow namesake, then we’ve got a high-quality grinder for you to pick up at quite a bit less. The OXO Brew Conical Burr Coffee Grinder is a fantastic alternative, especially since it’s just $100, saving you an additional $79. There are just 15 settings here, but that’s more than enough if you’re just getting started.

Don’t forget to check out Bella’s regularly $80 Dual Brew Coffee Maker that’s on sale for $39 right now. The $41 discount marks one of the best prices that we’ve seen, and with a 40-ounce reservoir, this is a great way to make enough coffee for the entire family at one go. Then, swing by our home goods guide for other kitchen upgrades this spring.

Fellow Ode Electric Brew Grinder features:

From pour-over to French press and every method in between, Ode Brew Grinder brings the café experience to your kitchen. With single dosing, a small countertop size, a magnetically aligned catch and grinds knocker for added cleanliness, Ode turns a morning chore into an elevated experience.

