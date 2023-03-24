Save 50% on Razer’s hybrid mechanical Ornata V2 Gaming Keyboard marked down to $50

Amazon is currently offering the Razer Ornata V2 Hybrid Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $49.99 shipped. Normally going for $100, this 50% discount marks the first price drop we’ve tracked for this keyboard model in 2023 while matching the all-time 2022 low price. This model has previously gone for $15 lower, but that has only happened once before with today’s deal being the second-best price. This keyboard features mecha-membrane switches that provide the tactile feel of mechanical keys while using a membrane rubber dome switch. Unlike some of Razer’s higher-end options, the Ornata V2 uses zone-based RGB backlighting, compared to the per-key you’d get on the high-end models, which can be controlled in the Razer Synapse software. You also receive a magnetic wrist rest with the keyboard so your hands remain comfortable during long typing sessions. Rounding out the Ornata V3 are dedicated media control keys and ABS keycaps for long-term wear resistance. Head below for more.

If you’d like to save some cash and grab a smaller form-factor keyboard, you could check out the SteelSeries Apex 3 TKL RGB Gaming Keyboard at $40. The Tenkeyless (TKL) design removes the number pad and some editing keys to save you space on your desk, which means more room for you to move your mouse around. Dedicated macro keys allow you to set up commands and actions that can be activated at the push of a button. With this keyboard being membrane in design, there is IP32 water and dust resistance that comes with it. PrismSync RGB can be customized in software and the eight RGB zones can be controlled individually.

Be sure to swing by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking for a way to take your gaming library on the go? We’re currently tracking the WD_BLACK 1TB P40 Portable SSD marked down to $105, a deal within $1 of the Amazon low price. As was detailed in our hands-on review, this is one of the best portable gaming SSDs out there with up to 2,000MB/s transfer rates and compatibility with PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Mac. Ready to help transport and store your game library (as well as just about anything else you might put on a portable SSD), it delivers a halo of multi-color LED lighting surrounding the metal-plated build that can be customized extensively within the PC companion app.

Razer Ornata V2 Hybrid Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:

High-Performance Mecha-Membrane Switches: Provides the tactile feedback of mechanical key press on a comfortable, soft-cushioned, membrane, rubber dome switch suitable for gaming

Ultimate Personalization & Gaming Immersion with Razer Chroma: Fully syncs with popular games, Razer hardware, Philips Hue, and gear from 30 plus partners; supports 16.8 million colors on individually backlit keys

Ergonomic, Magnetic Wrist Rest: Made of soft-touch leatherette to maximize comfort over extended gaming sessions, with built-in magnets for convenient alignment

