Spring joy rides await with Segway’s Ninebot E22 electric scooter at $500 low (Save $300)

Reg. $800 $500
Segway Ninebot ES4 Electric Kick Scooter

Amazon now offers the Segway Ninebot ES4 Electric Kick Scooter for $499.99 shipped. Normally fetching $800, you’re looking at only the second discount of the year and a match of the all-time low. This is well under our previous $730 price cut from last year and one of the first times it has gotten close to being this low. Spring weather is officially here and if you’re looking to usher in those more comfortable temperatures with some joyrides through town, it’s time to hit the streets and cruise around on EVs like the discounted Segway Ninebot ES4. Whether it’s for commuting to and from work or just for some fun, this electric kickscooter is up to the task with a 28-mile range and 19 MPH top speed. In-between rides, its folding design is sure to come in handy and there’s also a built-in headlight for being able to ride around even once the sun goes down. Head below for more.

To go alongside the more traditional EV on sale above, Amazon is also marking down two different versions of Segway’s Ninebot self-balancing electric scooters. These ride-on vehicles are powered by electric just the same, but are a bit more high-tech compared to the usual scooter form-factor above.

Then be sure to check out all of the week’s other best environmentally-friendly deals up for grabs over in our Green Deals guide. Spring is now officially underway and we’re beginning to wrap up all of the different ways to save some green on green gear for around the house, the tool shed, and more.

Segway Ninebot ES4 features:

Equipped with internal and external lithium ion batteries, the Ninebot KickScooter by Segway ES4 has a nominal capacity doubling that of the ES2. Travel farther and reach your destination quicker than ever before. The extra power comes with controlled acceleration for a smoother ride and a cruise control option so you can ride in comfort. Thanks to the textured anti-slip handle, you’ll enjoy better grip and control.

