Anker PowerHouse 256Wh power station drops to best price of the year at $187 (Reg. $250)

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting several of its portable power stations, all of which are headlined by the PowerHouse 256Wh model at $186.99 shipped. Down from $250, this is one of the best discounts we’ve seen to date at 25% off. It’s $13 under our previous mentions and matching the lowest price of the year. This is also the second-best discount to date. Packing all of Anker’s usual portable power station perks into a redesigned package, this more recent offering arrives with an internal 256Wh battery. That pairs with a multitude of ports for refueling your everyday carry like two AC outlets, a 60W USB-C PD port, dual USB-A slots, and a car socket, all of which share 200W of power between them. An integrated LED light on the front and carrying handle make it an even better companion for camping, or just having on-hand for power outages at home.

If the lead deal isn’t packing enough power for your needs, we’re also tracking some other models on sale. These are all mostly at some of the best prices of the year, and if not, marking rare chances to save nonetheless at $50 or more below our previous mentions from last month. Just be sure to clip the on-page coupon for each of the listings in order to lock-in the prices you see below.

Jackery did however just release its latest flagship offering yet. The new Explorer 3000 Pro makes a debut as the brand’s most capable portable power station yet, and right now you can lock-in $400 in savings when you pre-order the behemoth. It doesn’t matter if you’re an avid camper or need some power at a tailgate, this portable battery can handle it all. Not to mention, just lending a helping hand during power outages thanks to the 3,024Wh capacity.

Anker PowerHouse 256Wh features:

Thanks to premium LPF batteries, the portable power station has a 6 times longer lifespan. It is also designed with a drop-proof unibody structure and industry-standard electric components for enhanced durability. Time to get rid of bulky adapters because charging your laptop at fast speeds only requires a single cable. See the power station recharge itself and give a high-speed charge to a wide range of devices.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

