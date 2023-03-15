Jackery’s new Explorer 3000 Pro is its most capable portable power station yet [Deal]

Continuing to refresh its lineup of portable power stations, Jackery is now launching its most capable release yet. The new Explorer 3000 Pro arrives as its most capable model so far, centered around a 3,024Wh battery with enough juice to keep the family going for 48 hours at a time. Launching later this month, you can lock in pre-order discounts at up to $400 off.

Jackery launches new Explorer 3000 Pro

After seeing the new Explorer 1500 Pro debut at the very beginning of the year, that same new coat of paint is being applied to an even more capable solution. The Explorer 3000 Pro arrives with much of the same storm-weathering and blackout-protection technology, just with an even larger internal battery.

Everything this time around comes packed into a rugged enclosure that, while reminiscent of the other models in the pro side of the company’s lineup, is more tailored to the flagship release. Housing the massive battery needs a different strategy than its smaller counterpart, with Jackery slapping a pair of wheels onto the side of the new Explorer 3000 Pro. There’s also a handle that expands out of the casing to lug the unit around like a suitcase. It’s an approach that the folks over at Anker employed last year with the launch of its PowerHouse 767, and now is hitting the Jackery lineup.

From there, you’re looking at much of the same build. It has a gray plastic shell that can withstand hanging around campsites and tailgates, with some of the brand’s usual orange accenting.

Design aside, the most compelling part about the new Jackery Explorer 3000 Pro has to be its actual feature set. The internal 3,024Wh battery is one of the largest we’ve ever seen from the company, which is said to comfortably deliver 48 hours of power for daily family use. That positions the Explorer 3000 Pro more as a tool for battling power outages, but it also brings all of the usual prowess for serving as a campsite companion that we’re used to from the brand.

As for putting that power to use, you’ll find four full AC outlets alongside a pair of 100W USB-C ports and two USB-A slots. There’s also a 12V DC outlet as well as a larger RV hookup.

Now available as part of an early-bird offer, Jackery’s official online site has two different packages available for scoring the new Explorer 3000 Pro for less than retail. Officially launching later this month on March 27, the new power station will retail for $2,799. Right now, you can pre-order it for $2,519, saving you $280 and scoring the first discount. Jackery also has a package bundled with a pair of two Solar Saga 200W solar panels, which sells for a discounted $3,599. That’s down from its usual $3,999 going rate, delivering $400 in savings for those who lock in their orders ahead of time.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!