OWC’s originally $299 14-port Thunderbolt Dock with dual 4K video now at $200 Amazon low

OWC’s official Amazon store is now offering its 14-Port Thunderbolt 3 Dock for $199.99 shipped. This model fetches $280 at B&H and sold for between $329 and $349 all of 2022 at Amazon. While you will find it down at $230 right now directly from OWC, today’s deal delivers an additional $60 in savings from the price drop we tracked back in January and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. While it might not be one of the brand’s latest models, the more than respectable specs, ample I/O expansion it provides, and the sizable discount might make for a notable alternative for some folks. It features a Space Gray aluminum build that carries 14 ports of connectivity including USB 3.1 Gen 2/Gen 1, Thunderbolt 3, a micro/SD reader, mini DisplayPort, Gigabit Ethernet, S/PDIF, and combo audio. Hit can handle a pair of 4K displays or a single 5K setup via the DisplayPort or Thunderbolt 3, up to 85W of power passthrough, and the unit ships with an 18-inch Thunderbolt 3 cable, an external power supply, and the power cable. More details below.

If you don’t need something as extensive as the model featured above, some of the more modest Anker USB-C options are a notable place to start. Ranging from more basic solutions in the $25 range up to something like the newer 11-in-1 models, the brand has plenty of options across just about all price ranges to meet the needs of both casual or power users and everyone in between.

And for all of you iMac users out there, especially the M1 models, be sure to check out the deal we are still tracking on Satechi’s sleek USB-C Slim Dock while it is at its best Amazon price yet. The regularly $150 connectivity station is now selling for $125 shipped with a unique color-matched design for Apple’s latest M1 iMac. You can get a complete breakdown of what to expect in our previous deal coverage right here and be sure to swing by our Mac accessories hub for more add-ons at a discount.

OWC 14-Port Thunderbolt 3 Dock features:

Features 14 Ports of connectivity: USB 3.1 Gen 2 / Gen 1 + Thunderbolt 3 + microSD Reader + SD Reader + mini DisplayPort + Gigabit Ethernet + S/PDIF + Combo Audio I/O

Multi-display support: Up to dual 4K or a single 5K, an onboard mini DisplayPort connection plus the ability to use the secondary Thunderbolt 3 port for a display allows the dock to support two displays at up to 4K resolution or a single 5K display

85W Notebook charging: Host Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C) connection powers and charges notebook computers with up to 85W power; 2 High-Powered USB Type-A ports deliver 5Gb/s speed and up to 7.5W power to additional devices.

Import Fast: Up to 312MB/s, SD 4.0 spec SD and microSD card reader slots to copy photos & movies from your media cards; Hybrid Analog Audio In/Out: Connect headphones, combo headphones with mic, external speakers, standalone mics and other audio equipment; S/PDIF Optical Audio Port: Pro-grade digital audio output for enhanced audio performance

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!