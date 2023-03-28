Alienware’s tri-mode wireless gaming headset packs ANC, Hi-Res drivers, more at $120 low

Amazon is offering the Alienware AW920H Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Headset for $119.99 shipped. For comparison, it typically costs $180 at Amazon and today’s $60 discount marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re looking to upgrade your audio setup when gaming, then this headset is a great choice. It features Dolby Atmos virtual surround sound support which is said to deliver “crystal clear audio with three-dimensional pinpoint precision,” which lets you know exactly where the enemy is, giving you an advantage. Coming in with three connectivity modes, you’ll be able to use Alienware’s headset either wired to your computer or console over 3.5mm, paired to a smartphone or laptop with Bluetooth 5.2, or over the lag-free 2.4GHz USB-C wireless dongle. On top of that, the 40mm Hi-Res-certified drivers, active noise cancellation, and AI-driven noise-cancelling microphone all pair together to deliver a high-quality experience all around. Dive into our hands-on review to learn more about what Alienware’s headset has to offer then head below for additional information.

Alienware Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Headset features:

Alienware AW920H Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Headset – Dolby Atmos Virtual Surround Sound, Active Noise Cancelling, AI-driven Noise-Cancelling microphone, USB-C Wireless Dongle – Lunar Light Alienware AW920H available in Leatherette and Memory Foam earcups, intuitive volume control, integrated microphones, a detachable boom mic and a slim, firmfitting headband provide a comfortable and secure listening experience—perfect for gaming, talking on the phone or listening to music on-the-go. Die-cast headband sliders make the AW920H sleek, durable and ready for all your gaming.

