Corsair HS80 RGB Wireless review: They nailed comfort and sound quality [video]

For their latest headset, the Corsair HS80 RGB Wireless packs a slick new design, all-new drivers, and includes a license for Dolby Atmos. Coming in at just $150, it’s at a much better price point than the $270, top-of-the-line Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT that we reviewed earlier this year. Be sure to hit play on the video below and check out all the details.

Quick specs:

Drivers: 50mm Neodymium

Frequency response: 20-40,000Hz

Battery life: Up to 20 hrs

Pricing : $150

Weight: 367g

Corsair HS80: design overview

Corsair has changed the design of this headset compared to older models in the HS lineup. Previously, they had more of a circular or oval Virtuoso type design. With the HS80, though, Corsair has gone more in the direction of the Void lineup. Instead of the rounded design, the HS80 has a point near the chin.

Personally, I really dig the design of these headphones. They’re more understated than the Void lineup, but still, have a nice, modern look to them.

On both earcups is an RGB Corsair logo that can be adjusted within the iCue app. The microphone also has a light near the tip that glows red when muted and white when active. Overall, the combination of all of these design cues makes for a good-looking headset.

Physical controls are pretty simple on the Corsair HS80. On the left earcup, we have a power button, volume dial, and a USB-C port.

Corsair HS80: video

Comfort is king

I’m finding the HS80 RGB Wireless to be a very comfortable headset. The earcups are much deeper than those of the Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT, which has made a huge difference.

Earpads with memory foam wrapped in a soft fabric sit comfortably over my ears. A few recent budget headsets have been wrapped in fabric like this, but the HS80 has a softer finish that feels better on my skin.

For sizing, the ski-goggle style headband flexes to fit a wide variety of sizes. The tension of the strap can be adjusted with velcro attachments on the underside of the headband. Though the headband is plenty flexible, I feel like I’m fairly close to reaching the top of the headband. I’d be curious what larger heads experience when using the headset.



Corsair focused on comfort with the HS80, and it shows.

Dolby Atmos support included

One of the best parts of the HS80 is that it included a license for Dolby Atmos on Windows 10. I talked about this some with the Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT review, but this is the only spatial audio that I actually want to use. The way it opens up audio and helps with positioning is a great addition to gaming headsets.

You can license Dolby Atmos for any other headset, but it’s already included for the HS80, which is pretty great.

Within Doby Atmos, you can make plenty of audio tweaks, and one of those is a volume leveler, which will help to compress audio and bring up quiet sounds. This will make footsteps, reloads, and other game-critical sounds more noticeable in competitive shooters.

How does it sound?

Spec-wise, Corsair has packed 50mm drivers delivering a frequency range of 20-40,000Hz into the wireless HS80. While most wireless headsets stop at 20,000Hz, Corsair provides some more headroom in there.

What’s interesting about that, though, is that overall, the headset sounds darker than others I’ve tried with more subtle, almost muted highs. When listening to music, I found myself using a custom preset in Dolby Atmos and adding some considerable high end to get it closer to what I’m used to from the Philips Fidelio X3.

When it comes to stereo separation and positioning, the HS80 shines brightly. Across all of my usual testing tracks, instruments were spread out easy to pick out.

On the battlefield, I’ve found the HS80 to be a detailed yet impactful headset for gaming. That impressive stereo separation and clarity helps to pinpoint crucial audio cues while, if you want it, the full low end can provide an immersive experience with plenty of boom from explosions.

Enabling the volume leveler helps to enhance crucial audio cues. While it doesn’t have as much control as the Syn Pro Air that we recently reviewed with Superhuman Hearing mode, the Corsair HS80 with Dolby Atmos is an incredible combo for competitive gaming.

Corsair HS80: mic check

Corsair has to have one of the best microphones on a wireless headset with the HS80. It has a natural sound to it but does have a little bit of noise or distortion. It’s not the cleanest signal. When listening back to audio at low levels, though, I could barely hear the noise and I had a hard time telling the difference between the HS80 and the HyperX SoloCast that I typically record videos on. Be sure to hear it for yourself in the video above.

Corsair HS80: battery life

For battery life, you can expect up to 20 hours. That will depend on RGB lighting, I’m sure, which is easy to turn on or off within the iCue app. You can also turn off the white ring of light around the microphone when it is active.

9to5Toys’ Take

Corsair has delivered a very comfortable headset that delivers detailed clarity for music and the battlefield. Dolby Atmos is a welcome addition. Just like Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT, I found myself using it more often than not when both gaming and listening to music. It lacks some of the higher-end features found on the Virtuoso, but also comes in at a much more affordable price of just $150.

