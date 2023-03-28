Elgato Stream Deck XL and its 32 programmable keys refresh your battlestation at $200 ($50 off)

Looking to give your battlestation a spring refresh? Elgato’s popular Stream Deck XL and its 32 customizable macro keys are now on sale for the best price of the year courtesy of Amazon, dropping down to $199.99 shipped in the process. Typically fetching $250, you’re looking at only the second chance to save since back on Black Friday where it sold for $7 less. It’s a 2023 low at $50 off, too. Featuring 32 programmable LCD keys, Elgato’s Stream Deck XL natively integrates with popular programs like Game Capture, OBS, Twitch, YouTube, and more. Adding this into your setup offers quick access to settings, macro shortcuts, and other ways to enhance your workflow. All of these inclusions make it a great option for Twitch streamers, video creators, and professionals alike. Head below for more.

If you can get away with less keys, the new Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 might be a better addition to your workstation. It clocks in with a more affordable $129.99 price tag to boot and arrives with 15 macro keys, USB-C, and support for customizable face plates. All of the other features noted above carry over to the more compact version, making it a great solution for those on a budget or with a more compact setup. We recently took a hands-on look and found it to be as compelling of an accessory for use with Macs as it is PCs. Best of all, it’s also on sale at $20 off the usual $150 going rate.

While most streamers would agree that a Stream Deck is a cruicial part of their setups, the accessory is also a compelling update for workstation use and even gaming. Speaking of, our PC gaming guide is packed with some other chances to save on new gear for refreshing your setup this spring. Another one of Elgato’s latest releases is in the spotlight, with the Key Light Air and its custom lighting capabilities dropping to the second-best price of the year at $110.

Elgato Stream Deck XL features:

Improve the quality of online broadcasts with this Elgato Stream Deck XL advanced stream controller. The included app makes it easy to assign custom functions to the 32 touch-sensitive keys for easy access to actions and effects. This Elgato Stream Deck XL advanced stream controller is compatible with a variety of popular live streaming services.

