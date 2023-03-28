DJI’s OM 5 iPhone gimbal is an even better value with discount down to $130 (Reg. $159)

Just after seeing DJI reveal its new FPV Googles and RC Motion 2 accessories this morning, Amazon is now offering a chance to bring some of the brand’s signature shooting technology to your smartphone. The DJI OM 5 Gimbal Stabilizer may not be an all-new release from the company, but now arrives as an even better value thanks to an Amazon discount to $129.99 shipped. Normally fetching $159, this is the first chance to save since Osmo Mobile SE hit the scene last month. It’s matching the all-time low, and is the first chance to save in well over a month.

DJI’s OM 5 works out of the box with iPhones and Android handsets of all sizes in order to deliver some of the latest stabilized smartphone footage tech. Its 3-axis gimbal is backed with ActiveTrack 4.0 for following subjects alongside other ways to improve your shots on top of a magnetic mount to easily lock your smartphone in place. Though one of the more unique things about this model is an integrated selfie stick and tripod that makes for an even more capable iPhoneography upgrade compared to the likes of new Osmo Mobile SE. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

As far as the latest from DJI is concerned, the company just refreshed its smartphone accessory lineup with an all-new gimbal stabalizer. Delivering a more affordable model that still arrives with many of the latest features, the new DJI Osmo Mobile SE still delivers silky smooth video recording from your iPhone or Android smartphone. It’s backed by ActiveTrack 5.0, as well as improved battery life and a lighter build to complement that new $109 price tag.

But if you’re looking to take the shooting airborne this spring and summer, we’re still tracking an Amazon all-time low on DJI’s Air 2S quadcopters. These more capable solutions to aerial photography arrive with spring savings attached from $849 in order to mark some of the first discounts in ages. With $150 or more knocked off the going rate, now is the perfect chance to enjoy the 20 MP camera sensor, 31-minute flight times, and 42 MPH top speeds.

DJI OM 5 Smartphone Gimbal features:

Portable and palm-sized with a built-in extension rod, DJI OM 5 is a versatile companion that unlocks the full potential of your smartphone. Enjoy flawless selfies, super-smooth video, automatic tracking, and much more. A new ShotGuides feature even provides creative tips, empowering you to get stunning shots wherever you go. With OM 5, get ready to master every shot.

