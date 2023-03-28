Govee’s smart gaming light bar kit elevates your battlestation at second-best price of $69

The official Govee Amazon storefront is currently offering its RGBIC Gaming Light Bars with a Smart Controller for $68.84 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $90, this 23% discount or solid $21 price drop marks a new second-best price we’ve tracked for this system while coming within $15 of the all-time low. Here you’ll receive two light bars featuring Govee’s RGBIC technology and a smart controller so you can have physical control over the lighting. This is paired with Wi-Fi connectivity allowing for Alexa and Assistant integration for hands-free controls. The smart controller features a dial and buttons for adjusting the brightness, colors, music mode, and whether they’re on or off. While it doesn’t monitor the colors displayed on the monitor, it will be able to integrate with Razer Synapse 3 for dynamic lighting. Head below for more.

If you’d prefer to decorate your office with strips rather than the bars above, you can pick up its 32.8-foot RGB LED Strip with Bluetooth for $18. Unlike the featured bars above, this model does not include support for connecting to smart home assistants, but the Bluetooth functionality allows your phone to connect to them for app control. There are 64 premade scenes you can choose from to light up your room. Outside of these premade options, you can create your own in DIY mode and it can be synced across all your other Govee lights as well.

Be sure to swing by our smart home hub for the latest deals on lights, cameras, and even more. Have you wanted to get into the smart home game but don’t know where to start? We’re currently tracking the latest Echo Smart Speaker from Amazon marked down to $65, the lowest price of the year. While Amazon just refreshed the lower end of its smart speaker lineup, this 4th generation model is still the latest flagship offering and arrives with all of the same Alexa features you’d expect including smart home voice control, help answering questions, and music playback. The most recent Echo edition packs a robust internal speaker array and comes in three different fabric-wrapped form-factors. There’s also a built-in Zigbee and Matter hub for directly connecting smart home devices.

Govee RGBIC Gaming Light Bar features:

Cutting-Edge Game Design: Our light bars are for gamers seeking the latest technology to update their setup. These industry-leading lighting designs will greatly enhance the immersion of the game and keep you in the game world.

Smart Desktop Dial Controller: Our convenient smart dial adjusts the brightness, changes the modes and colors, and turns the light bars on/off. Get timely responses to your lights right at your fingertips.

Visualize Your Audio: These gaming light bars react with the sounds from your games or videos. Not only can they sync with audio from your speakers, but they pick up the sounds from your headphones. Immerse yourself in every moment while you game.

