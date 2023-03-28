Jabra Elite 7 Pro ANC earbuds sport multipoint Bluetooth at $150 (Save $50), Elite 3 hit $58

After just seeing Jabra launch its new and more affordable Elite 4 earbuds last week, the rest of the lineup is getting the hint and seeing price cuts go live courtesy of Amazon. Headlining are the flagship Jabra Elite 7 Pro ANC Earbuds for $149.99 shipped in several styles. Typically selling for $200, today’s offer is marking the second-best price of the year, only being bested by a drop to $145 once before last month. It’s $50 off and one of the first chances to save since the holiday season last year. Having launched still under a year ago, these flagship-caliber earbuds from Jabra arrive with active noise cancellation as the headlining feature on the Elite 7 Pro. Then there’s the true wireless design that brings a series of smart features into the mix like Google Assistant and multipoint Bluetooth to supplement the 8 hours of listening. Not to mention the companion charging case that bumps it up to 30 hours of usage. See how Jabra balances the sound quality with all of the high-end features in our hands-on review and then head below.

If the flagship buds aren’t quite what you’re looking for out of a true wireless listening experience, we’re also tracking price cuts across the rest of the lineup. Available in two styles, the new Jabra Elite 3 just launched at the end of last year and arrive with the most novel feature of Google Fast Pair for quickly syncing to your Android handset. Otherwise, you’re looking at a true wireless design centered around 6mm drivers with 7 hours of battery life per charge. The companion USB-C charging case brings that up to 28 hours and round out the package with IP55 water-resistance. Our hands-on review over at 9to5Google offers a better idea of what to expect from the experience, which is now marked down to $58.75 for the Dark Grey style, and $60 for the other three.

Though for something even more high-end, we just took a hands-on look at Bowers & Wilkins’ new Pi7 S2 earbuds. Not to spoil too much of the review, but this is now my new favorite true wireless listening experience on the market thanks to balanced drivers that produced crisp yet booming audio. My recent review explores what to expect and why the $399 price tag is worth hearing out.

More on the Jabra Elite 7 Pro Earbuds:

With Elite 7 Pro In Ear Bluetooth Ear Buds, Jabra are revolutionizing calls and redefining what’s possible. In addition to optimized speaker performance for rich and personalized sound, the Elite 7 Pro features Jabra MultiSensor Voice technology, which combines four powerful microphones and an advanced voice sensor in each bud that automatically activates when it’s windy. It uses bone conduction technology to transmit your voice through vibrations in your jaw to cancel out wind noise.

