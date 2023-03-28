LEGO’s new UCS Hulkbuster sees rare $100 discount to second-best price at $450, more



After launching back in November, one of LEGO’s largest creations of last year is going on sale for only the second time. Mostly due to a mixed reception, the UCS-style LEGO Hulkbuster is now marked down by 20% and sitting at an all-time low of $450 courtesy of Amazon. It launched just under 5 months ago with a steep $550 price tag, and is now $100 off. This is now at the second-best price to date at within $10 of the all-time low, and an unheard of chance to save on a just-released kit that matches our previous mention from an end of year sale.

Stacking up to 4,049 pieces, the latest Iron Man Hulkbuster arrives with the UCS-style treatment we typically see from the Star Wars stable. It delivers a massive 20.5-inch tall design that is packed with some pretty intricate details. The proportions might not be exactly what you’d expect from a kit of this caliber or price, but the LEGO Group at least adds in some fun features like light up bricks and compatibility with the early 2022 buildable Iron Man figure. It also comes with an exclusive Tony Stark minifigure who is half suited up in his Iron Man armor.

At the discounted $450 sale price, you’ll have to decide for yourself if the largest Marvel set of last year is worth the cash. The 20% discount really is as rare as they come on something just released a few months ago, but there’s certainly a reason for that. The poor reception over its design is definitely worth weighing the options on, but an all-time low at $100 off might not be enough. We cover everything to know about the set in our original launch coverage.

Though if you’d rather walk away with something a bit more affordable that isn’t on sale, the LEGO Group also recently released a playscale version of the Hulkbuster. This set landed at the start of 2023, and sells for $50 – far below the UCS version even with the savings attached. We walked away quite impressed in our hands-on review, too, saying it was the best LEGO Hulkbuster ever assembled.

LEGO’s new Black Panther bust gets in on the savings, too

Another corner of the LEGO Marvel lineup is seeing one of its largest sets ever get in on the savings today, too. Receiving much of the same critical reception from builders, the recent Black Panther King T’Challa bust hit the scene late last fall with a $350 price tag. But now thanks to Amazon, you can bring this one to your Marvel collection for $299. We’ve previously seen it drop as low as $280, but this is still only the second discount and a rare chance to save at $51 off.

The bust stacks up to a near life-sized creation of T’Challa thanks to using 2,961 pieces. It mainly builds his distinct head, as well as his gauntlets which rest on a display stand adorned with a little Black Panther plaque. Much like the UCS LEGO Marvel Hulkbuster, this kit wasn’t greeted with the warmest welcome upon release, but today’s discount surely makes it a little more compelling for fans of Wakanda.

LEGO Marvel Hulkbuster (76210) captures the scale and power of the Hulkbuster MK44 from Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Age of Ultron. Standing over 20.5 in. (52 cm) tall and containing 4,049 pieces, this challenging and rewarding construction project is designed with adult enthusiasts in mind. The model features a multitude of movie-accurate features. Within the dark red armor and strategically positioned golden plates lies a spacious cockpit, from which the LEGO Marvel Iron Man Figure (76206) – sold separately – controls the heavy-duty armor. The set also includes an information plate and a Tony Stark minifigure.

