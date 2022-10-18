LEGO officially reveals new 4,000-piece UCS-style Hulkbuster launching next month for $550

After getting an early sneak peak last week, the LEGO Group today is officially revealing what will likely be one of the last Marvel sets of the year. Arriving as one of the largest builds from the 2022 LEGO collection, the upcoming Iron Man Hulkbuster will be getting its latest model and the most detailed version yet. Stacking up to over 4,000 pieces, the UCS-style kit is packed with some authentic details despite arriving with an overall design that leaves a bit too much up to the imagination.

LEGO Hulkbuster officially launching next month

As just the latest display-worthy creation from the Marvel side of the LEGO lineup, today we’re officially getting a look at the most recent iteration of Iron Man’s iconic armor. Today’s showcase follows up the last MCU-themed build with last month’s massive Black Panther Bust, though this is even more complex of a creation.

Arriving next month with 4,049 pieces, the new LEGO Hulkbuster arrives with a design inspired by its original appearance in Avengers: Age of Ultron. The MK44 Iron Man suit in this form comes with plenty of notable features like posable arms for displaying the giant mecha in various ways, as well as an accessible cockpit that is designed around the Iron Man buildable figure we got earlier in the year. So if the massive assortment of bricks wasn’t already a giveaway that this isn’t minifigure scale, that should really show you how scaled up the build is this time around.

All of those bricks also go toward assembling the over 20-inch finished model that also stands 18.5 inches across. Within the monolith of the new LEGO Hulkbuster set are also some other notable features like the light-up bricks in the chest and hands that really deliver on the Arc Reactor tech you’d expect from Stark’s creations.

One of the most exciting elements of the new LEGO Hulkbuster is the all-new minifigure that’s included. It really wouldn’t be an Iron Man build without some inclusion of Tony Stark, and in this case you’re looking at an exclusive new version that has the Avenger half suited up in his signature armor. It’s a fun little variant for the character considering we’ve gotten pretty much every other version of Stark over the years.

To complement the actual build, the LEGO Group is keeping up with the UCS details by also including a display plaque with all of the usual information about the in-world mech. There’s also a little stand that’s attached for showing off the Tony Stark minifigure.

LEGO’s upcoming Iron Man Hulkbuster will be offically launching next month on November 9. It’ll retail for the $549.99 price tag we originally reported on earlier in the month, and will be exclusive to LEGO Shop online and in-store locations. LEGO VIP members will have a chance to score this one a bit earlier too, with a November 4 launch date for those enrolled in the program.

9to5Toys’ Take

It has been officially revealed! We’re finally getting a more detailed look at the largest LEGO Marvel set of the year, which could very well end up being one of the most disappointing sets of the year. Back during our original sneak peak reveal, the proportions of the LEGO Hulkbuster looked a little off from the limited images that were available, and now the official pictures have certainly helped give us a better look at what it will actually look like.

Which is to say that I can’t really say I am a fan. I wanted this set to be great, and it really feels like the LEGO Group dropped the ball. Everything from the price tag to the wacky proportions make this set way too much of a gamble for most builders. That makes all of the things that the LEGO Group did right even more disappointing, too. I love that it is in the same scale as the buildable Iron Man figure from earlier in the year. That is such a fun little tie-in that we really haven’t seen from the company in the past. I also adore the new minifigure for Tony Stark!

Most builders also seem to be in the same place as me, as well. Back when we originally leaked the set, we ran a poll to see if the builders in our audience were even interested in the kit. After a few days, over 75% of results showed that the market for such a massive set is smaller than expected. Or maybe exactly what you’d expect from such a underwhelming creation.

