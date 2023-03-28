Logitech MX Keys Mini keyboard sees rare discount to $89, plus Logitech POP Keys at $80

Amazon is now offering a rare chance to save on the Logitech MX Keys Mini Keyboard for $89.37 shipped. Normally fetching $100, you can now save on this popular typing experience for one of the first times. Dropping the Graphite colorway to the second-best price yet, this is the first discount of the year and lowest since back in December. Logitech’s MX Keys Mini delivers one of the brand’s most compact offerings yet centered around a wireless design that comes backed by Bluetooth or the business-ready Logi Bolt USB wireless receiver. Featuring backlit keys, the typing experience is also backed by support for macOS and Windows out of the box, with 10-day battery life and USB-C charging being thrown in for good measure. Back when the peripheral launched, we took a hands-on look at what to expect from the experience.

If you fancy a pop of color in your workstation, be sure to check out the Logitech POP Keys Mechanical Wireless Keyboard. Dropping down to $79.99 in several colorways, you’re looking at 20% in savings on the more stylish yet less feature-packed. Logitech recently brought a unique pop art-inspired design to its keyboard lineup with the POP Keys.

Sporting a classic typewriter with rose color scheme, the mechanical switches are complemented by swappable emoji buttons that can be customized in the companion app, too. Not to mention, Logitech POP Keys sports both Bluetooth and Logi Bolt USB receiver connectivity to work with everything from Macs and iPads to PCs and more. Our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review takes a closer look at what to expect.

Though if you want the latest from Logitech, there really is no being just how comfortable it is to type on its two new MX Mechanical keyboards. Both are perfect macOS companions, and we detailed what to expect from the experience in our hands-on review. But the final verdict was that these new debuts are certainly worth the room on your desk for a mix of Logitech’s fan-favorite features and an even more comfortable typing machine.

Logitech MX Keys Mini Keyboard features:

Perfect Stroke Typing with Smart Keys: Type on keys shaped for your fingertips, with voice to text Dictation, Mic Mute/Unmute, and Emoji keys. Compatibility: Compatible with Logi Bolt USB Receiver (not included) . Logi Bolt wireless products will not pair with other Logitech USB receivers. A layout designed for effortless precision, with a minimalist form for an ergonomic keyboard that’s portable and can travel wherever you get work done. The wireless keyboard’s backlit keys light up the moment your hands approach, and automatically adjust to suit changing lighting conditions

