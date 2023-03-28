SteelSeries’ Apex 9 TKL Gaming Keyboard with optical switches falls to new low of $102

Amazon is now offering the SteelSeries Apex 9 TKL Wired Optical Gaming Keyboard for $102 shipped. Normally going for $140, this 27% discount or solid $38 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this new keyboard model while being only the fourth real price drop to date. This keyboard features SteelSeries’ OptiPoint optical key switches which provide up to “33% faster actuation” with “zero debounce and a lightning-fast 0.2ms response times.” You’ll also find per-key RGB backlighting with this keyboard so you can truly customize it to your gaming setup. Don’t end up liking the optical switches? You will be able to swap them out for other OptiPoint switches to have ultimate control over your typing and gaming experience. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more and keep reading below.

If you’re on a tighter budget, you could instead go with the SteelSeries Apex 3 RGB Gaming Keyboard for $41. While not a optical keyboard like the option above, you do gain IP32 water resistance for when accidents happen and liquid gets spilled. You also lose out on per-key lighting, instead getting 10 customizable RGB zones that allow you to configure color schemes and reactive effects with whisper-quiet switches having low friction keystrokes. Unlike the Apex 9 TKL above, the Apex 3 is a full-sized keyboard that includes a number pad for those who do lots of data entry or want extra key binds for games.

Be sure to swing by our PC gaming hub for all the latest deals on hardware and peripherals like these SteelSeries options above. Want to pick up a new headset alongside one of the keyboards above? We’re currently tracking the Alienware AW920H Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Headset marked down to $120, a return to the all-time low. It features Dolby Atmos virtual surround sound support which is said to deliver “crystal clear audio with three-dimensional pinpoint precision,” which lets you know exactly where the enemy is, giving you an advantage. Coming in with three connectivity modes, you’ll be able to use Alienware’s headset either wired to your computer or console over 3.5mm, paired to a smartphone or laptop with Bluetooth 5.2, or over the lag-free 2.4GHz USB-C wireless dongle. On top of that, the 40mm Hi-Res-certified drivers, active noise cancellation, and AI-driven noise-cancelling microphone all pair together to deliver a high-quality experience all around.

SteelSeries Apex 9 TKL Optical Gaming Keyboard features:

Make the first move before your opponents flinch. The groundbreaking OptiPoint optical switches instantly react to changes in light, in combination with the 1mm actuation point, to earn you the top spot.

Swappable Switches – Customize, upgrade, and repair your keyboard by changing the switches to your favorite stye of OptiPoint switch.

Durable PBT Keycaps – Long-lasting and fadeproof double shot PBT keycaps provide a high-quality texture for enhanced keystroke feel as well as improved typing accuracy.

