Apple’s Studio Display with Nano-Textured glass hits new Amazon low at $399 off

Amazon is now offering a new all-time low price on Apple’s new Studio Display. While we’ve seen plenty of notable price cuts on the base model, right now you can score the elevated version with Nano-Texture glass for $1,499.99 shipped. Down from the usual $1,899 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $399 in savings while dropping down to the best price ever. It’s well below our previous $1,749 mentions, too.

Arriving as a new, more affordable version of the Pro Display XDR, the new Apple Studio Display is designed to pair with the new Mac Studio and all of the other M1/M2 machines. Measuring 27 inches, the 5K monitor is packed with the latest features from Apple including a 12MP FaceTime camera backed by Center Stage. The studio-quality mics and 6-speaker sound system are balanced by the A13 chip. Around back there is a single Thunderbolt 3 port with 96W host charging, as well as three downstream USB-C ports for connecting in peripherals and the like. It of course also has the anti-glare finish to help entire that all of the 5K panel looks its best. Head below for more.

For comparison, the standard glass model sells for the same price right now as the Nano-Texture offering above. So there’s really no reason not to get the elevated Studio Display, unless you really would just prefer dropping the tiny etchings and resulting anti-glare properties.

Of course this morning saw a discount go live on Apple’s new M2 Pro Mac mini. Dropping back to the all-time low for only the second time, this $49 discount is as good as it gets for those who need an even more professional machine. Then make sure to go hit up our Apple guide for all of this week’s other best deals. We’re tracking everything from notable offers on the latest M2 devices from both macOS and iPadOS stables to must-have accessories, flagship listening experiences, and more now that the week is halfway over.

Apple Studio Display features:

Studio Display brings a stunning all-screen design with narrow borders and a refined, all-aluminum enclosure that houses an advanced set of features in a slim profile. Its built-in stand allows the user to tilt the display up to 30 degrees. To meet the needs of a variety of workspaces, Studio Display also offers a tilt- and height-adjustable stand option with a counterbalancing arm that makes the display feel weightless as it is adjusted. A VESA mount adapter option is also available, and supports landscape or portrait orientation for even more flexibility.

