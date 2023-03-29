Capture spring sunsets from the sky with Holy Stone’s HS440 1080p FPV drone at $72 (28% off)

Holy Stone (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its HS440 1080p FPV Drone for $71.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Normally going for $100 at Amazon, it just dropped to $90 there before the stacking discount dropped it another $18. Today’s deal comes in at just $2 above the all-time low, which, last time we saw it at that price, was exclusive for Prime members. This discount beats our last mention by an additional $4.50 as well. Perfect for taking to the skies to catch spring sunsets on video, this drone is made for those who aren’t ready to drop hundreds or thousands on something from the likes of DJI. The built-in 1080p camera will capture a 112-degree field of view which makes it ideal for recording sunsets, bike rides, and more. The battery will last for up to 20 minutes on a single charge as well, making it perfect for flying for a bit after work before the sun goes down. Keep reading for more.

Save some cash when you opt instead for this mini Holy Stone drone for $28 at Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon. Sure there’s no built-in 1080p camera here, and it does lack some of the more advanced features that Holy Stone offers above. However, if you’re on a tighter budget or just don’t want to risk a slightly more expensive drone, then Holy Stone’s offering is a solid choice still.

Now, if it’s better recordings on the ground that you’re after, consider instead picking up a smartphone gimbal instead. Right now, we’re seeing both the previous-generation DJI Osmo Mobile 3 as well as the newer OM5 on sale from $47. While the older model might not be quite as feature-packed as the newer, either would be a great choice for your on-the-go filming setup.

Holy Stone HS440 FPV Drone features:

1080P HD Auto-Adjustable Camera: Equipped with a 1080P HD camera that can be adjusted within 90° by your remote control or the app, this drone can give you an exciting experience of aerial scenery from the 112° wide-angle lens, and assist you to catch every wonderful moment from a birds-eye perspective. Whether you’re shooting at a deserted beach or capturing the details of a fun family reunion, HS440 can handle it all.

