Smartphone Accessories: DJI Osmo Mobile 3 iPhone/Android Gimbal from $47, more

BuyDig is offering the open-box previous-generation DJI Osmo Mobile 3 Smartphone Gimbal Stabilizer Combo Kit for $54.99 shipped. Opt for the base model and ditch the case and included tripod for $46.99. Down from an original rate of $129, today’s deal comes in at a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. For comparison, the last time we saw the Osmo Mobile 3 combo kit go on sale was back in February of last year at $100. While a few years old at this point, the Osmo Mobile 3 is still a great option for those who want stable video without breaking the bank.
Compatible with both iPhone and Android smartphones, you’ll find the Osmo Mobile 3 will allow you to capture buttery-smooth video. The built-in mount holds basically all phones on the market, and, when not being used, folds fairly flat for storage. As we mentioned above, should you opt for the combo kit you’ll get a bundled tripod and carrying case. Really, the tripod is the better of the two included accessories here as it makes it simple for you to just set the Osmo Mobile 3 down when not being used without worrying that it’ll fall over. Ships with a 1-year DJI warranty. Dive into our announcement coverage to learn more.
The sleek, foldable design allows you to take Osmo Mobile 3 anywhere. This 3-axis smartphone stabilizer is a must-have handheld gimbal for content creators. From the extraordinary to the everyday, share your unique moments easily and creatively with Story mode. Width of Compatible Phones-62 – 88 mm. Thickness of Compatible Phones- ≤ 9.5mm. Snap a selfie or begin recording simply by signaling. Both the front and rear camera can recognize Gesture Control, which makes shooting your solo travels and group shots a walk in the park. Following subjects is a walk in the park. ActiveTrack 3.0 recognizes people and pets on the move with higher accuracy. From the dynamic movements of a basketball game to your dog chasing a squirrel, never miss a moment.
