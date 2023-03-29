Elevate your Apple setup with Twelve South’s Curve Riser M1 iMac/Studio Display stand at $61

Amazon is offering the Twelve South Curve Riser Monitor Stand for $60.79 shipped. Normally $80 at Amazon, today’s deal comes in at the second-best price that we’ve seen in well over a year. In fact, the only two times it’s gone for less was a drop over Black Friday and then New Years to $52. Whether you have an M1 iMac or Studio Display, you’ll find that the Curve Riser is a great way to elevate your monitor with relative ease. There’s space on the top for your iMac or monitor and underneath there’s a dual-layer design. With one built-in shelf, you’ll have two layers to keep things stored on. This allows you to have something like an external hard drive or SSD on one shelf and a Thunderbolt dock on the desk, or even store things like SD cards and more to ensure your desk stays nice and clean. And, to top it all off, Twelve South built the Curve Riser out of aluminum to compliment the premium design of the rest of your Apple-focused setup. Keep reading for more.

Now, if the aluminum build or Twelve South namesake doesn’t allure you, then consider picking up this monitor stand from Amazon. While it’s not from as well known of a brand, it’ll still deliver a solid experience regardless. There’s enough room for an iMac similar to today’s lead deal as well as other accessories, but at just $32 instead of over $60.

If you still need a new monitor for your desk, well, you’re in luck. Apple’s Studio Display with Nano-Texture glass is on sale right now for a new Amazon low that we’ve tracked. Coming in at $399 off its normal going rate, you’ll find that this premium display features a 5K resolution, packs Thunderbolt 3 with 96W of charging, and even has a built-in Center Stage webcam for taking video calls on your attached Mac.

Twelve South Curve Riser Monitor Stand features:

Elevate your iMac , iMac M1 or external display with CurveRiser. Curve Riser is a premium metal stand inspired by Curve for MacBook. This sleek, fixed-height stand showcases and elevates your iMac, iMac Pro or external display to a more comfortable viewing height. The convenient storage shelf holds hard drives, hubs and personal gear. The metal shelf’s ventilated design keeps optimal airflow for gear and devices. The storage area is even large enough for audio interfaces or even a Mac mini.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!