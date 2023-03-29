Pantheone combines fine art and tech in new must-see sculptural wireless Obsidian speaker

You have to check out the new Obsidian speaker from Pantheone. There are plenty of interesting Bluetooth and whole home speakers out there, we feature them on a daily basis around here, but then there are models that take it to the next level to deliver sound reproduction in the form of a fine piece of art with an attention to detail rarely seen in the space. That’s where the new must-see Pantheone Audio Obsidian speaker comes in and you can get a closer look down below.

Pantheone’s new Obsidian speaker arrives

Joining the brand’s Pantheone I – “the world’s largest and most elegantly designed Alexa speaker” – Pantheone tells us Obsidian is giving “Bang & Olufsen a run for its money” in the audio department alongside a sculptural design heavily inspired by the organic lava rock it is named after.

Combining high-end “sound, sculpture, and art” the Obsidian is designed to “deliver crisp audio” and a series of intelligent Alexa-equipped features.

The unit is handmade from polished resin in both stealthy black and all-white colorways with ABS plastic and what the brand refers to as high-quality acoustic fabric.

The Obsidian speaker reflects the beauty of nature and provides an inspiring and uplifting connection. Its design, inspired by the facets of an obsidian crystal, embodies the same healing energy as the crystal that inspired it

Have a look at the sculptural design here:

You can connect multiple Obsidian units together over Wi-Fi for a truly whole home audio setup alongside 15-hours of completely wireless battery life. Users can create their own “sound experience by placing multiple Pantheone Audio speakers in different rooms” while leveraging the Pantheone app to “synchronise the same music to play throughout or select different playlists for each room and individual Pantheone speakers.”

Some of the more technical specs can be found below:

Subwoofer: 1x 5.25″ woofer with high excursion design

Tweeter: 2 x 1” silk dome

Class D amplifier with integrated DSP

55- 22 0000Hz

Streaming rates of up to 24 bits/192 kbps

Supported codecs: MP3, AAC, ALAC, APE, FLAC, WAV, WMA, OGG

Aux input: 1x minijack

Multiroom: Max rooms: 8

Multiroom: Max rooms: 8 Wi-Fi:802.11 b/g/n/ac dual band 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi

If it wasn’t already obvious, Pantheone speakers certainly don’t come cheap, but the finer things never do. While the Pantheon I does fetch a serious $2,750 premium, the Obsidian – a fine piece of functional art for those willing to dish the cash out and something for the rest of us to admire from a far – comes in at a slightly less exorbitant $1,399 shipped and is now available for purchase right here.

